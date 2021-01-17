Who will win NFL Playoff games this week? | NFL Divisional Round Playoffs 2020/21

It has come down to four games to decide who will play in the AFC and NFC Championship games. Four teams on each side of the NFL playoff brackets. Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints battle for the NFC Championship game next weekend.

Kansas City Chiefs, Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens will battle for the AFC Championship game next weekend. It will be an exciting weekend of double-headers on both Saturday and Sunday. With all four games having the possibility of going either way makes it even more interesting.

Lets take a look at which teams will represent the AFC and NFC in the conference championship games next weekend.

NFL Divisional Round Playoffs: Saturday Games

Los Angeles Rams vs Green Bay Packers

The NFL's number one offense will host the NFL's number one defense on Saturday when the Rams and Packers meet in Green Bay. Los Angeles Rams have a defense that reminds a lot of fans of the San Francisco 49ers defense that gave Aaron Rodgers issues last season. If the Rams defense can pressure Rodgers early and often they have a shot at the upset on Saturday.

Prediction: Los Angeles Rams 34, Green Bay Packers 31

Baltimore Ravens vs Buffalo Bills

With the weather playing a factor for the Ravens and Bills matchup on Saturday night we could potentially see the running game of the Ravens control the game. If Baltimore can win the line of scrimmage and keep Josh Allen and the Bills offense off the field it could be a recipe for success. One thing Baltimore cannot do is fall behind early against the Buffalo Bills.

With a Divisional Playoff game Saturday at Buffalo and the forecast murky, Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson never has played in a snow game and doesn’t want to start now.https://t.co/4mI7NWCdoI — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 13, 2021

Prediction: Buffalo Bills 31, Baltimore Ravens 21

NFL Divisional Round Playoffs: Sunday Games

Cleveland Browns vs Kansas City Chiefs

Cleveland Browns need to play keep away from the Kansas City Chiefs offense. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt need to be huge contributors on Sunday against the Chiefs. New England Patriots wrote the perfect game plan against the Chiefs. Win the time of possession and limit opportunities for Mahomes and company to make big plays to shift momentum.

Time to bring out the best Browns vs Chiefs moment, of all-time. pic.twitter.com/dc7PoyB2vq — Chase Snyder (@ChasingSnyder) January 14, 2021

Predictions: Kansas City Chiefs 35, Cleveland Browns 21

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers have struggled against the New Orleans Saints all season. Drew Brees has owned the Buccaneers defense in both meetings in the 2020 NFL regular season. Tom Brady is a different animal in the NFL Playoffs. With this potentially being the last game Drew Brees plays in the NFL the Saints will get him a win over the Buccaneers.

Prediction: New Orleans Saints 42, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 35