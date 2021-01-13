Who will win Rookie of the year NFL 2020?

Justin Herbert has done everything to win the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year Award.

Los Angeles Chargers came into the 2020 NFL Season with a different look at quarterback. Philip Rivers moved on to the Indianapolis Colts and the Chargers had to find his replacement. Tyrod Taylor would step in temporarily in Week 1 of the 2020 NFL Season.

After the Week 1 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, the Los Angeles Chargers would name Justin Herbert their starting quarterback going forward. Herbert would make his first NFL start against the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2. Once named the Chargers starting quarterback the rookie would not give it up.

Justin Herbert's 2020 NFL Rookie Season

Justin Herbert would head into the Week 2 meeting with the Chiefs and put on a performance. He would complete 66.7% of his passes for 311 passing yards one touchdown and one interception. Los Angeles felt great about the rookies first start and would keep him in that spot for the next 15 games.

Herbert would record at least one passing touchdown in every start in the 2020 NFL Season. He would fail to reach at least 200 passing yards in a game once in 15 starts. Los Angeles Chargers found their replacement for Philip Rivers in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Justin Herbert would lead the Chargers on a four game winning streak to end the 2020 NFL Season. He would defeat the Atlanta Falcons, Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs to end his rookie season. Herbert and the Chargers finished strong and have a lot to look forward to in the 2021 NFL Season.

The fans have spoken! In a record-setting year, Justin Herbert is your @NFLonFOX Offensive Rookie of the Year.#ProDucks 1⃣0⃣⚡️ pic.twitter.com/vc2kevOQsw — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) January 9, 2021

Advertisement

Herbert would record his best game against the New York Jets. He would complete 75.5% of his passes for 366 passing yards and three touchdowns. The rookie quarterback would also end the 2020 NFL Season not throwing an interception in the last three games.

Lets take a look at how Justin Herbert's 2020 NFL Rookie Season Turned out for the Los Angeles Chargers:

Justin Herbert's 2020 NFL Rookie Season Passing Stats:

Completions: 396

Attempts: 595

Completion Percentage: 66.6%

Passing yards: 4,336 yards

Touchdowns: 31

Interceptions: 10

Justin Herbert's 2020 NFL Rookie Season Rushing Stats:

Attempts: 55

Rushing yards: 234 yards

Touchdowns: 5

Justin Herbert would end the 2020 NFL Regular Season being ranked in the top 10 in passing yards and passing touchdowns. He would also rank in the top 20 in interceptions thrown and QBR rating. Herbert is definitely the future for the Los Angeles Chargers at the quarterback position.