Who won the first ever Super Bowl in the NFL? Delving into league's history in the new era

All Super Bowl-winning NFL teams etch themselves into football history and folklore but only one team has the unique honor of winning the inaugural title.

The Green Bay Packers are the franchise that boasts this special privilege. They won the first Super Bowl that was contested on January 15, 1967, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum by beating the Kansas City Chiefs 35-10 in the big game.

The Chiefs-Packers championship game was originally known as the AFL-NFL World Championship Game, although it was most frequently referred to as Super Bowl I during television coverage.

The Super Bowl moniker was then regularly used as the natural term for the big game from 1969 onwards.

How did the Green Bay Packers win the first-ever Super Bowl title in the NFL?

Packers vs Chiefs at Super Bowl I

The Green Bay Packers' iconic Super Bowl win in 1967 was led by head coach Vince Lombardi. The team finished the regular season with a 12–2 record and took down the Dallas Cowboys 34–27 in the 1966 NFL Championship Game.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs finished as the best team in the AFL in the 1966 regular season, posting an 11-2-1 record. Hank Stram's team beat the Buffalo Bills 31-7 in the championship game to book their spot in the Super Bowl.

In Super Bowl I, the Packers offense was led by quarterback Bart Starr, who completed 16 of his 23 passes for 250 yards and two touchdowns. The Packers also dominated with their offensive backfield, as Elijah Pitts scored two rushing touchdowns while Jim Taylor scored another.

Meanwhile, Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson passed for 211 yards on 16 attempts, including one score. However, Kansas City's offense was unable to overcome a tenacious Packers defense, and Green Bay comfortably won 35-10.

The Packers went on to defend their crown by winning Super Bowl II in 1968. This time around, they beat the Oakland Raiders 33-14 in the big game at Miami, establishing what is regarded as the first dynasty in the NFL era.