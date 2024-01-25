Who won the highest-scoring NFL game in the last 20 years?

The Week 11 NFL showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 19, 2018, was memorable. The LA Memorial Coliseum witnessed one of the highest-scoring games between the top two offenses in pro football in NFL history.

In his second season as an NFL coach, kid genius Sean McVay faced Chiefs veteran Andy Reid and his new-found super quarterback Patrick Mahomes. With 77,000 spectators, defensive coordinators Wade Phillips and Bob Sutton's game plans disappeared as the game quickly turned into a wildfire of a shootout.

Patrick Mahomes and Jared Goff give the NFL a long-overdue show

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Rams

Long balls to Chiefs speedster Tyreek Hill, Rams burner Robert Woods and more, Patrick Mahomes and Jared Goff put up a show. LA's 3-4 defense was no match for Kansas City's West Coast offense, similar to how the Chiefs D couldn't hold pace with the Rams' attack.

Tied 23 apiece at the half, it boiled down to who could keep up with the unreal pace of the scoreboard in the second half. Neither LA running back Todd Gurley nor Kansas City back Kareem Hunt was booking over 70 yards on the ground. It came down to a firefight between the arms of Goff and Mahomes.

Ten touchdown catches were made that night with an unprecedented three 100-yard receivers in the game. Mahomes bagged six, while Goff made four.

Fittingly, the primetime showdown went down to the wire under the bright lights of LA. Mahomes found wideout Chris Conley for a go-ahead 10-yard touchdown with 02:47 left in the game. Subsequently, with about 02:30 left, the game was Jared Goff's to lose.

Nonetheless, with Goff riding high on three touchdown passes and no picks at that point, he took Andy Reid's defense to task one last time.

The moment that hangs high in the hearts of Rams fans

Finding Tyler Higbee for a short 10-yard pass play, Jared Goff and the steaming hot LA offense set up shop on the Chiefs' 40. Sean McVay then orchestrated the mismatch that wound up breaking the game.

Pairing tight end Gerald Everett with underfiring Kansas City DB Daniel Sorensen, McVay had his man set up for Goff to hit down the rail. It was 40 yards to 54-51 glory as fans in the Coliseum brought an earthquake to Los Angeles.

To this day, the game is the second-highest-scoring NFL showdown of the 21st century. It falls a single point short of the Bengals-Browns 58-48 shootout of '04. Overall, the game stands third in NFL history, behind the 72-41 Redskins-Giants clash of 1966.