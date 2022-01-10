Who won the NFL game last night? Result and score from Sunday Night Football ft. Chargers and Raiders

The NFL's regular season finale on Sunday night was one for the ages as the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders battled in a "win-and-in" scenario for the upcoming playoffs.

The atmosphere could not have been more electric as the AFC West division rivals squared off with their NFL seasons on the line.

To make things even better, the family of the late John Madden, the iconic NFL broadcaster and video game ambassador who coached the Raiders and won a Super Bowl with them, were on hand to light the Al Davis torch at Allegiant Stadium (home of the Raiders).

We welcomed members of the Madden family to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch inside Allegiant Stadium. A Silver and Black tribute.

And as if there wasn't enough on the table with each team having a historic rivalry, the winner of the game would see themselves enter into the NFL's AFC playoffs, which are scheduled to begin next weekend.

NFL Monday Night Football: Las Vegas Raiders beat Los Angeles Chargers

What a wild game this turned out to be! With the mounting pressure to win or go home, each team was locked in from the very start. But it was the Las Vegas Raiders who would go on to score the victory in overtime by a score of 35-32.

Each team entered the game with two playoff scenarios: win and enter the playoffs or finish in a tie, and both teams enter the playoffs. The game was an up-and-down battle, with each team not wanting to relent.

But in the fourth quarter, the Raiders were in control and found themselves up by a score of 29-14.

At that point, the Chargers began to mount an epic comeback. On the ensuing drive, Chargers quarterback sensation Justin Herbert drove down the field and tossed a 23-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer.

The two-point conversion pass to running back Austin Ekeler was successful, bringing the score to 29-22.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was unable to generate any points on the following drives, which set up a final drive for Herbert and his Chargers. The team drove the field, making a series of fourth-down conversions.

With only five seconds left in regulation, the Chargers called a pass play that was caught by Mike Williams for a 12-yard touchdown to put the game into overtime (after an extra point) as time expired.

In overtime, each team converted a field goal, meaning that the very next score won the game. The Raiders now had the ball and were driving down the field, and with about 35 seconds on the clock, the team appeared to be comfortable with settling for a tie to avoid a costly turnover.

A tie would mean that both teams would enter the playoffs.

But things changed once Chargers head coach Brandon Staley called a timeout. The Raiders followed by running for a first down and winning the game on a 47-yard field goal for the game winner.

Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth couldn't believe that Chargers head coach Brandon Staley called a timeout with 38 seconds left.

The Raiders will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals in the wild-card round of the NFL's AFC playoffs next weekend.

Final score: Las Vegas Raiders 35-32 Los Angeles Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders' top performers

QB: Derek Carr (20-36, 186 yards, 2 TD)

RB: Josh Jacobs (26 carries, 132 yards, TD)

WR: Bryan Edwards (4 catches, 63 yards)

Los Angeles Chargers' top performers

QB: Justin Herbert (34/64, 383 yards, 3 TD, INT)

RB: Austin Ekeler (16 carries, 64 yards, TD)

WR: Mike Williams (9 catches, 119 yards, TD)

