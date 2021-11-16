Who won the NFL game last night? Result and score from Monday Night Football ft. 49ers and Rams

Closing Week 10 of the NFL season, the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams played in an NFC West matchup. Those who were expecting an easy game for the Rams were wrong, as the 49ers dominated the entire contest and walked away with an easy win against their divisional rivals, finally winning a game inside the NFC West.

Kyle Shanahan came up with the perfect game plan to attack the Rams defense, even with Von Miller making his first appearance for the team. Odell Beckham Jr.'s impact was minimal for Los Angeles as their passing offense struggled during the night.

Tracy Sandler @49ersfangirl Kyle Shanahan about to claim Sean McVay as a dependent on his tax returns Kyle Shanahan about to claim Sean McVay as a dependent on his tax returns

NFL Monday Night Football: San Francisco 49ers beat Los Angeles Rams

There are valid reasons to criticize Kyle Shanahan, and this year has been tough for his defenders. His game management has been scrutinized and some of his roster decisions have been really difficult to understand.

In primetime and against a strong opponent, Shanahan reminded everyone why he is held in such high regard throughout the league.

The 49ers had the perfect offensive game plan for the evening, exploring the Rams' linebackers in different manners. Whether it was giving Deebo Samuel the ball both through the air and the ground, or exploring the middle of the field with George Kittle, Shanahan's plan worked to perfection. Even Garoppolo had one of the best outings of the season.

Meanwhile, the Rams struggled completely to get going and were dominated in both ways. Not only they couldn't stop the 49ers offense, but Sean McVay also struggled to explore the fragilities of San Francisco's secondary as Matthew Stafford was pressured all night long. Stafford threw two interceptions and had a third one erased.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Kyle Shanahan and the #49ers have now won 5 straight games against Sean McVay and the #Rams Kyle Shanahan and the #49ers have now won 5 straight games against Sean McVay and the #Rams.

Luckily for the Rams, they're now going into their bye week. There's a lot to fix if they really want to compete for the Super Bowl. Acquiring superstars like Miller and Beckham Jr. definitely helps, but they've still got to produce on the field.

Final score: Los Angeles Rams 10-31 San Francisco 49ers

Los Angeles Rams' top performers:

QB : Matthew Stafford (26/41, 243 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs)

: Matthew Stafford (26/41, 243 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs) RB : Darrell Henderson (5 carries, 31 yards)

: Darrell Henderson (5 carries, 31 yards) WR: Cooper Kupp (11 catches, 122 yards)

San Francisco 49ers' top performers:

QB : Jimmy Garoppolo (15/19, 182 yards, 2 TDs)

: Jimmy Garoppolo (15/19, 182 yards, 2 TDs) RB : Elijah Mitchell (27 carries, 91 yards)

: Elijah Mitchell (27 carries, 91 yards) WR: Deebo Samuel (5 catches, 97 yards, TD)

