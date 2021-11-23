Who won the NFL game last night? Result and score from Monday Night Football ft. Giants and Buccaneers

Years ago, it was exciting to see the New York Giants playing against Tom Brady, especially after the first Super Bowl played between them. Anyone who built any expectations for this Monday Night Football game was disappointed to see how easy the matchup was for Brady this time.

Not that a win by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wasn't expected, but the Giants have enough talent to make a tough game for the reigning champions. New York were a no-show last night, and Brady and his teammates had an easy path to victory.

NFL Research @NFLResearch Tom Brady has now topped 3,000 pass yards in 19 seasons in his career



That breaks a tie with Brett Favre for most such seasons in NFL history Tom Brady has now topped 3,000 pass yards in 19 seasons in his careerThat breaks a tie with Brett Favre for most such seasons in NFL history

NFL Monday Night Football: Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat New York Giants

The only time the game looked any close was at the start.

Tampa Bay completely dominated on both sides of the ball, and the only difficulty they really had was when New York tied the game 7-7 following a bad play by Mike Evans. Otherwise, the Buccaneers slaughtered the Giants.

If anyone needed any proof that Daniel Jones is not good enough to be an NFL quarterback, this game was the perfect example: he was awful under pressure, couldn't convert any chances, committed bad turnovers and never gave the Giants a real chance to compete. New York need to find a new franchise quarterback, because Jones clearly isn't.

Brett Kollmann @BrettKollmann



And they have very little cap space on top of that. Feels like a full reset is needed (again). Phil Andrew @PhilAndrew107 @BrettKollmann I think Daniel Jones is still as confusing to figure out as he was in your video on him in over a year ago. If you're the Giants do you stick w him or draft a QB in 22? @BrettKollmann I think Daniel Jones is still as confusing to figure out as he was in your video on him in over a year ago. If you're the Giants do you stick w him or draft a QB in 22? We’re in year three of the Daniel Jones era. He has basically just two more “cheap” years left and the team is still exactly where it was when they drafted him in the first place.And they have very little cap space on top of that. Feels like a full reset is needed (again). twitter.com/philandrew107/… We’re in year three of the Daniel Jones era. He has basically just two more “cheap” years left and the team is still exactly where it was when they drafted him in the first place.And they have very little cap space on top of that. Feels like a full reset is needed (again). twitter.com/philandrew107/…

After two straight losses, the Buccaneers looked a better team last night. They committed fewer penalties, took care of the ball, pressured Jones all night and dominated in every aspect. There was never any doubt about who the better side was.

If there's any silver lining for the Giants, they now have two picks in the top 7 of the draft, so there will be enough opportunities to find a new quarterback and reinforce their awful offensive line. New York haven't been eliminated from playoff contention yet, but they don't have nearly enough talent to fight for a spot. Most likely, the Giants will pick from the top 10.

Final score: New York Giants 10-30 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New York Giants' top performers:

QB : Daniel Jones (23/38, 167 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs)

: Daniel Jones (23/38, 167 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs) RB : Saquon Barkley (6 carries, 25 yards)

: Saquon Barkley (6 carries, 25 yards) WR: Kadarius Toney (7 catches, 40 yards)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' top performers:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

QB : Tom Brady (30/46, 307 yards, 2 TDs, INT)

: Tom Brady (30/46, 307 yards, 2 TDs, INT) RB : Leonard Fournette (10 carries, 35 yards)

: Leonard Fournette (10 carries, 35 yards) WR: Mike Evans (6 catches, 73 yards, TD)

Edited by Piyush Bisht