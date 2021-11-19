Who won the NFL game last night? Result and score from Thursday Night Football ft. Patriots and Falcons

To start Week 11 of the NFL season, the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons played in Thursday Night Football. In a crucial game for playoff aspirations on both sides, only one team played with the sense of urgency necessary to win a football game; the other looked like they weren't even ready.

The Patriots won without allowing a single point on the back of a fantastic defensive appearance, while the Falcons had nothing to show on offense with Cordarrelle Patterson inactive because of an injury. New England have now won five straight games, and they're a complete threat to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East.

Will Brinson @WillBrinson Troy Aikman just asked why Bill Belichick would retire now that he's got his "signal caller for the next 15 to 18 years."



18 years in New England would make Mac Jones 41 years old.



NFL Thursday Night Football: New England Patriots beat Atlanta Falcons

Mac Jones is a rookie. Matt Ryan is a veteran. But the difference between the two was minimal for those watching the game because of the command Jones has over the offensive system with just 11 games under his belt.

It's not Ryan's fault, really. Yes, his level has declined this year; but he hasn't turned into Ben Roethlisberger. It's just that the rest of the team is definitely not good. Calvin Ridley will be out for a while as he focuses on his mental health, and Patterson, their best offensive player this year, is injured. Kyle Pitts is out of this world, but he can't win a game all on his own.

The Patriots defense dominated the game entirely, forcing turnovers and pressuring Ryan the entire night without giving an inch in coverage. All Jones had to do was take care of the ball — he still threw an interception on a great play by cornerback AJ Terrell, but it was mostly a great night for him.

Ted Nguyen @FB_FilmAnalysis SyedSchemes @syedschemes Mac Jones QB sneak into the natural B gap bubble. Shade looks tight to the center, Q can get the yard off LG's back Mac Jones QB sneak into the natural B gap bubble. Shade looks tight to the center, Q can get the yard off LG's back https://t.co/rHKraxxUYa Showing some Brady like explosiveness on the sneak twitter.com/syedschemes/st… Showing some Brady like explosiveness on the sneak twitter.com/syedschemes/st…

It was another really good game for the Patriots, their fifth straight win and one that put them in fifth place for the AFC. As for the Falcons, their season is not over yet, but it doesn't look like they have enough strength to make a final playoff push.

Final score: New England Patriots 25-0 Atlanta Falcons

New England Patriots' top performers:

QB : Mac Jones (22/26, 207 yards, TD, INT)

: Mac Jones (22/26, 207 yards, TD, INT) RB : Rhamondre Stevenson (12 carries, 69 yards)

: Rhamondre Stevenson (12 carries, 69 yards) WR: Kendrick Bourne (4 catches, 42 yards)

Atlanta Falcons' top performers:

QB : Matt Ryan (19/28, 153 yards, 2 INTs)

: Matt Ryan (19/28, 153 yards, 2 INTs) RB : Qadree Ollison (9 carries, 34 yards)

: Qadree Ollison (9 carries, 34 yards) WR: Russell Gage (5 catches, 49 yards)

