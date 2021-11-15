Who won the NFL game last night? Results and scores from Sunday Night Football and other Week 10 games

The days may be getting colder, but the action in the NFL is only getting hotter as we enter the second half of the 2021 season.

Week 10 commenced with the Miami Dolphins' upset win over the Baltimore Ravens last Thursday and on Sunday, NFL fans were treated to even more spectacular games and some upsets.

If you missed the action, don't worry. We have you covered. Here's the full list of results from every NFL game on Sunday.

Who won the NFL games last night? Scores and results from all games

Tennessee Titans beat New Orleans Saints 23-21

The Tennessee Titans continued to scrap and claw their way to wins. They beat the visiting New Orleans Saints in a highly entertaining back-and-forth affair.

The game boiled down to a two-point conversion right at the end, which could have sent the contest into overtime. Instead, the Titans' defense held its nerve and broke a pass from Trevor Siemian intended for Mark Ingram in the end zone to secure the win. The Titans improved to 8-2, the best record in the NFL.

Tennessee Titans' top performers:

QB Ryan Tannehill - 19/27, 213 yards, 1 TD

WR Marcus Johnson - 5 catches, 100 yards

Buffalo Bills beat the New York Jets 45-17

After an embarrassing outing last week, where they were limited to just six points, the Buffalo Bills showcased why they are one of the favorites to win the AFC with a 45-17 thrashing of the New York Jets.

Not only was the Bills' offense unstoppable on the day, but their defense, too, played well, picking off Jets quarterback Mike White four times. The Bills are now 6-3 in the 2021 NFL season.

Buffalo Bills top performers:

QB Josh Allen - 21/28, 366 yards, 2 TDs

WR Stefon Diggs - 8 catches, 162 yards, 1 TD

WR Gabriel Davis - 3 catches, 105 yards, 1 TD

Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions tie 16-16

In the wildest NFL game on Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions played out the first tie of the 2021 NFL season.

Ryan Santoso misses the game winning field goal

The Steelers, without quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, had to rely on backup quarterback Mason Rudolph to drive them down the field for a touchdown late in the game to send the game into overtime. The Lions had a chance to deliver a killer blow and end their miserable losing streak in overtime, but kicker Ryan Santoso missed what would've been a game-winning field goal.

Top performers from the game:

RB DeAndre Swift (Lions) - 33 carries, 130 yards

RB Najee Harris (Steelers) - 26 carries, 105 yards, 1 TD

Indianapolis Colts beat Jacksonville Jaguars 23-17

The Indianapolis Colts survived a late surge from the Jacksonville Jaguars and hung on to win 23-17 and improve to .500.

Neither Carson Wentz nor Trevor Lawrence had a great outing, but the running backs on both sides played well.

Indianapolis Colts' top performers:

RB Jonathan Taylor - 21 carries, 116 yards, 1 TD

WR Micheal Pittman Jr. - 5 catches, 71 yards

Washington Football Team beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers 29-19

In the biggest upset of the day, the reeling Washington Football Team beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 29-19.





Washington is going to take down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers



19-play, 80-yard, 10:26 touchdown drive to put this game out of reach

The Buccaneers offense, without Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski, struggled to get going, while their defense struggled to contain quarterback Taylor Heinecki and the rest of Washington's receiving unit. The Buccaneers have now lost two games in a row. That has severely dented their hopes of securing home-field advantage in the 2021 NFL playoffs.

Washington Football Team's top performers:

QB Taylor Heinicke - 26/32, 256 yards, 1 TD

RB Antonio Gibson - 24 carries, 64 yards, 2 TDs

WR Terry McLaurin - 6 catches, 59 yards

