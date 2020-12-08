Who has the worst record in the NFL?

The Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Jets finally have something in common this season: Both of them lost in the NFL's Week 13.

The Steelers entered the week as the NFL's only remaining undefeated team, while the Jets entered as the NFL's only remaining winless team. On Sunday, the Jets lost a 31-28 heartbreaker to the Las Vegas Raiders on a last-minute touchdown. On Monday, the Steelers lost a 23-17 upset to Washington, falling victim to a fourth-quarter comeback.

So now the Steelers are tied with the Kansas City Chiefs for the NFL's best record at 11-1.

The Jets, however, remain by themselves as the team with the NFL's worst record at 0-12.

The NFL's worst and only winless team

On Monday, the Jets fired defensive coordinator Gregg Williams. The team ranked 29th out of 32 NFL teams in total yards allowed (398.8 per game), 31st in passing yards allowed (291.0 per game) and 30th in points allowed (29.4 per game).

Williams came under even more scrutiny on Sunday for his play-calling in the final drive that led to the Raiders' game-winning touchdown. Williams couldn't do anything about losing two of his best players -- Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams was traded by the Jets to the Seattle Seahawks in the offseason, and linebacker Avery Williamson was traded to the Steelers midseason -- but he took the fall for the team's struggling defense.

The Jets aren't any better offensively.

New York ranks last in the NFL in total offensive yards (276.8 per game), last in passing yards (170.3 per game), and last in scoring (15.0 points per game).

Sam Darnold, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, has not worked out as the Jets' franchise quarterback. When Darnold missed four games with a shoulder injury, veteran Joe Flacco stepped in and looked better in some ways, but still couldn't squeeze a win out of these Jets.

The Jets simply don't have the playmakers around their quarterback to win. Their best running back, Frank Gore, is 37 years old -- the oldest running back in the league and at the tail-end of his Hall of Fame career.

Head coach Adam Gase has seemingly been on the hot season for the duration of his second season with the Jets. It's a surprise the team hasn't fired him yet, and it would be a shock if they didn't fire him the day after the 2020 season is over.

The light at the end of this tunnel is that the Jets will probably have the No. 1 or at least the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, meaning they can give the franchise a fresh start by picking a new quarterback to build around; probably Clemson's Trevor Lawrence or Ohio State's Justin Fields.