Who is Xavier Worthy's mother, Nicky Jones? All about Chiefs WR's mom

Nicky Jones is overjoyed as her son, Xavier Worthy, was recently selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Jones is Worthy's biggest cheerleader, and she'll now get front-row seats to watch her son take on the National Football League.

Let's take a look at the NFL star's mother and her impact on the fastest man in NFL Combine history.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Who is Nicky Jones?

Nicky Jones is the mother of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy. She raised Worthy in Fresno, California, alongside the rest of his siblings.

Be the GM of your favorite team, use our free Mock Draft Simulator with trades

She ensured that Worthy attended reputable schools that would provide an adequate blend of academics and sporting prowess. Worthy attended Central East High School in Fresno, where he helped the program win its first CIF Division State Championship in 2019.

Following his stellar high school performances, he earned scholarship offers nationwide. After careful consideration, Worthy and his family chose for him to join the Texas Longhorns, and the rest is history.

Expand Tweet

How many kids does Nicky Jones have?

Nicky Jones has three children, Xavier and his two younger sisters, Ree and Onie as per Jones' social media accounts, where she posts heartwarming pictures of her family.

She is very vocal about her love for her children, as evidenced across her social media pages. Jones was a regular at Worthy's high school and collegiate games. Undoubtedly, she will continue on that trajectory in the NFL.

What can be expected from Xavier Worthy in Kansas?

Xavier Worthy is the fastest player in the history of the NFL Combine, marked by his 40-yard dash time of 4.21 seconds. With the departure of Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, the Chiefs sought to replenish their offensive explosiveness, and Worthy's selection appears to have filled that void.

Worthy is expected to be a pacy outlet for Patrick Mahomes in a stacked Kansas City Chiefs offense. Mahomes now has Travis Kelce, Hollywood Brown, Rashee Rice, and Xavier Worthy to throw to.

The Chiefs want to become the first team in NFL history to achieve a three-peat. By drafting Worthy, they have an offense that has the potential to accomplish the feat.