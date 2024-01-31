Who is the youngest player in the NFL in the 2023/24 season? Listing the 5 youngest rookies this year

The 2023-24 NFL season is at its final stretch with the all-important Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl clash less than two weeks away. Since only two teams remain in the hunt for the Lombardi Trophy, rookies from all the other 30 NFL teams have finished their debut seasons.

The NFL does not have any minimum age limit for a player who wants to go pro. However, the league requires an athlete to be out of high school for at least three years and finish their college eligibility before declaring for the draft.

On that note, let's take a look at some of the youngest players to play in the NFL this season.

Who are the 5 youngest players in the NFL in the 2023-24 season?

Indianapolis Colts QB Anthony Richardson

#5 Anthony Richardson (21), Indianapolis Colts

Richardson was born on May 22, 2002. The 21-year-old was the fourth overall pick in the 2023 draft.

Richardson had a difficult time with injuries in his first season with the Colts. He played just four games before being ruled out for the season with a shoulder injury. He threw for 577 yards and three touchdowns on 50 passes and added four rushing touchdowns.

#4 Kelee Ringo (21), Philadelphia Eagles

Ringo was born on June 27, 2002. The 21-year-old cornerback was selected by the Eagles in the fourth round of the 2023 draft.

Ringo recorded 22 tackles, two pass deflections, one fumble recovery and one interception in his first season with Philadelphia.

#3 Christian Gonzalez (21), New England Patriots

Gonzalez was born on June 28, 2002. The 21-year-old was picked by the Patriots in the first round of the 2023 draft.

In his rookie season, Gonzalez racked up 17 tackles, three pass deflections, one sack, and one interception. The cornerback's campaign was cut short in October after he picked up a couple of season-ending injuries including a torn labrum and a dislocated shoulder.

#2 Tuli Tuipulotu (21), Los Angeles Chargers

Tuipulotu was born on Sept. 3, 2002. The 21-year-old was drafted by the Chargers in the second round of the 2023 draft.

Tuipulotu was a regular for the Chargers in his rookie season. The linebacker finished with 53 tackles, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass deflection, earning a PFWA All-Rookie Team selection.

#1 Izzy Abanikanda (21), New York Jets

Abanikanda was born on Oct. 5, 2002, and is the youngest player in the NFL this season. The 21-year-old running back was picked by the Jets in the fifth round of the draft.

Abanikanda made six appearances for the Green Gang and recorded 70 rushing yards on 22 carries, but did not manage to score a touchdown in his first season in the big league.