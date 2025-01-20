Who is the youngest QB to win NFL MVP? Exploring top 5 list feat. Lamar Jackson

The past 11 NFL MVP Awards have been won by quarterbacks. This isn't surprising, considering how the league has evolved into a pass-first competition, with running backs taking a step back in most franchises.

This season isn't all that different, as Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen are currently the frontrunners for the award. If Jackson comes out on top, it could be his third, while Allen could get his first if voters pick him.

Hence, with the award ceremony not far away, let's examine the history of the NFL MVP Award.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Who is the youngest quarterback to win NFL MVP?

Lamar Jackson is the youngest quarterback to win the NFL MVP Award. The Baltimore Ravens superstar achieved the feat in 2020 for his performances in the 2019 regular season.

Jackson was immense for the Baltimore Ravens. He became just the second unanimous MVP in the NFL's history. Jackson rewrote what it meant to be an elite dual-threat quarterback in the league.

Jackson led the league in passing touchdowns while setting the record for rushing yards by a quarterback. This was particularly impressive considering the stereotype that dual-threat quarterbacks were either very good passers or excellent runners. Jackson was the first to prove that you could be both in a season.

Furthermore, he was the unanimous MVP, the first time any player received the honor since Tom Brady in 2010. He won his second MVP Award on Feb. 8, 2024, and could win his third when the NFL Award Night takes place Feb. 6.

Expand Tweet

The youngest quarterbacks to win NFL MVP

Here's a look at the youngest QBs to win the MVP Award:

1. Lamar Jackson, 22 years old - Baltimore Ravens (2019)

2. Patrick Mahomes, 23 years old - Kansas City Chiefs (2018)

3. Dan Marino, 23 years old - Miami Dolphins (1984)

4. Bert Jones, 25 years old - Baltimore Ravens (1976)

5. Lamar Jackson, 26 years old - Baltimore Ravens (2023)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.