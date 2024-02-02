Who is the youngest QB to win a Super Bowl?

The last selection of the 2022 NFL Draft, Brock Purdy, will start Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11 for the San Francisco 49ers against the Kansas City Chiefs, making history as one of the youngest quarterbacks to do so.

Purdy, who will be 24 years and 46 days old on that day, will be the third-youngest signal-caller to start in Super Bowl history. Are you aware of the youngest quarterback to win the Super Bowl?

The two quarterbacks to start a Super Bowl game at 23 are Dan Marino and Ben Roethlisberger, but only one of them came away with the championship at that age.

Roethlisberger made history as the only quarterback to win a Super Bowl at the age of 23 when he led the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 21-10 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl 40 in 2006.

Although Roethlisberger guided Pittsburgh to two more Super Bowl games, he was unable to maintain his 100% winning percentage in his third attempt.

Big Ben led the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 27–23 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII, earning his second Super Bowl championship in four years. However, in Super Bowl XLV, he suffered a loss in his third Big Game, as the Steelers fell to the Green Bay Packers 31–25.

Brock Purdy will pass Patrick Mahomes to become the second-youngest starting quarterback in NFL history to win a Super Bowl if he and the 49ers prevail in this year's game.

Still on the topic of quarterbacks to win the Super Bowl, you might wonder who the oldest is to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Tom Brady earned that distinction in 2021 when he led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to victory, bettering his own record set two years earlier.

Exploring Patrick Mahomes' run of Super Bowl appearances

Pat Mahomes, in his sixth season in the NFL as a starting quarterback, will play in his fourth Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

The QB sensation led the Chiefs to a win over the Niners in Super Bowl LIV as a 24-year-old. Mahomes masterminded a comeback to win Kansas City's first championship in five decades. He finished with 26 completed passes for 286 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions and was named the game's MVP.

Mahomes guided the Chiefs to their second straight Big Game trip the year after he won his first Super Bowl title. However, they were beaten by Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

In Super Bowl LVII last season, Mahomes and the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles to win yet another championship. The Chiefs overcame a half-time deficit to win 38–35.

Mahomes won his second MVP award in the Super Bowl, completing 21 passes for 187 yards and three touchdowns. An overview of Mahomes' Super Bowl history is as follows:

Super Bowl LIV: a 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers

Super Bowl LV: a 31-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Super Bowl LVII: a 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles