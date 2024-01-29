Who is the youngest quarterback to win a Super Bowl? Ranking top 5 QBs to lift Lombardi Trophy

The Super Bowl is the biggest game in the NFL season, and winning it is one of the biggest honors in American football. There have been 57 Super Bowls in NFL history, where some relatively young quarterbacks have hoisted the Lombardi Trophy.

Here, we count down the five youngest QBs to win the Big Game. So, let's take a trip down memory lane without further ado.

Top five QBs to win Super Bowl

The quarterback position is the most prominent on the gridiron. Here's a look at five of the youngest shot callers to lift the vaulted Lombardi Trophy.

#5 Joe Montana, San Francisco 49ers - 25

Montana, the original "Joe Cool," led the San Francisco 49ers to four Super Bowl wins. He captured his first Lombardi Trophy as a 25-year-old in a win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

That victory over the Bengals set the third-round pick on a path to utter domination of the NFL. Montana won three more rings and two regular season MVP awards before retiring as arguably the greatest quarterback ever.

#4 Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks - 25

These days, Wilson gets a lot of flack for not cooking correctly in Denver, but back in the day, Russ could do no wrong under the bright lights in Seattle. The third-round draft pick had an electric start to his NFL career, winninghis first (and only) Super Bowl at 25, beating the Peyton Manning-led Denver Broncos.

Wilson was perfect for Pete Carroll's system, as the shifty quarterback was a masterful dual-threat quarterback. Furthermore, he had a rocket of an arm and was the right game manager for the Legion of Boom Seattle Seahawks.

Ten years after winning his only Super Bowl, he's still making plays.

#3 Tom Brady, New England Patriots - 24

You could be forgiven for thinking that Tom Brady owns every Super Bowl record. He captured his first Lombardi Trophy as a fresh-faced 24-year-old, just a year removed from being a sixth-round Draft pick.

Brady captured his first Big Game by coming out victorious over a stellar St. Louis Rams team in 2001. Like they say, the rest is history, as Brady would go on to win six more Lombardi Trophies.

The future first-ballot Hall of Famer won his first six Big Games with the New England Patriots and the last with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Who said that Brady could only win playing the Patriots way?

#2 Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs - 24

They have been calling Patrick Mahomes baby GOAT for a reason, and the Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller has lived up to the moniker. Mahomes won his first Super Bowl title at just 24 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Since winning his first Big Game, Patrick Mahomes has been arguably the best player in the NFL. He has racked up accolades, and with him, the Kansas City Chiefs are a lock to be a top-five team in the league during the regular season.

As for the playoffs, only Tom Brady has beaten Mahomes twice in winner-take-all games during his astonishing career.

#1 Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers - 23

Big Ben Roethlisberger is the youngest quarterback to win the Super Bowl. The Pittsburgh Steelers legend was 23 years and 340 days old when he helped the Steelers win Super Bowl XL 21-10 against the Seattle Seahawks.

For those wondering whether Roethlisberger's Big Game win was a fluke, the future Hall of Famer repeated the trick three years later, guiding the Steelers to a win over the Arizona Cardinals in 2009.

Big Ben has retired from the NFL. Mike Tomlin wouldn't have minded having him in the 2023 NFL season when the Steelers had major QB problems.