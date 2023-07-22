Who is Zach Ertz’ wife Julie? Relationship timeline of Cardinals TE & USWNT star

As Julie Ertz took the field in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, Zach Ertz would have been beaming to see his wife represent her nation at the summit of global soccer. The US Women's National Team (USWNT) midfielder made her debut in 2013 and has gone on to win the last two World Cups with the team. She remains an integral part of the juggernaut and started in their opening match against Vietnam.

Together, Julie and Zach Ertz make a sporting power couple. They met in 2012 and have been together ever since. He proposed in 2016 and they got married in 2017. They welcomed their first child in 2022 and now she is representing the national team for the first time as a mother in a World Cup. It is an amazing achievement and a culmination of a journey that began when they were both in college.

How did Julie and Zach Ertz meet?

Zach Ertz played for the Stanford Cardinal football team in college from 2009 to 2012. Julie Johnston, as she was then known, attended Santa Clara University from 2010 to 2013. In 2012, she attended a baseball game at Stanford and was introduced to Zach Ertz by a mutual friend.

They began their relationship but had to immediately contend with separation as the tight end entered the NFL Draft that year and was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles. She would later follow him into professional sports by joining the Chicago Red Stars.

She first tasted success with the USWNT when they won the World Cup but by 2017, he had his own professional success as he won the Super Bowl in 2018. In between that period, they had some seismic life events.

In 2016, he proposed to her at the same stadium they had first met, with an engagement ring he had picked out with his mother. In 2017, they got married in Santa Barbara, California, surrounded by friends and family. Harking to their sporting achievements, the wedding cake featured footballs and soccer balls. The flower girl and the ring bearer wore their jerseys.

In June 2018, after his Super Bowl win, they also started the Ertz Family Foundation. The foundation's mission is to "empower others by sharing faith, learning through sports & advancing education." In 2019, she won another World Cup and was congratulated on air by her husband.

2021 saw a big change as Zach Ertz moved to the Arizona Cardinals and an even bigger physical distance opened up between the two. But they have always been comfortable with long-distance relationships and it did not affect the strength of their relationship in the slightest.

Instead, in 2022, they celebrated their 5-year wedding anniversary. But even better was in store for them that year as they became proud parents to son Madden Matthew in August of that year.

And now with her family watching on, Julie Ertz is fighting on the field to win her and the United States' third straight World Cup Crown. They won their first match against Vietnam 3-0.

Julie Ertz net worth

Julie Ertz moved to Angel City FC this year for a new stint on the West Coast after a decade in Chicago. That allows her to be relatively closer to Zach Ertz and Arizona, where he plays for the Cardinals and where she was born in Mesa.

Due to her tremendous achievements on the sporting field and more than a decade playing professional soccer, she has amassed a net worth of nearly $3 million. She is only 31 and will be looking to win many more trophies with the national team and her club in the years to come. This power couple's story has still many chapters to be written.

