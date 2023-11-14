Who are Zay Jones' brothers, Cayleb and Levi? Exploring Jaguars WR's family

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones comes from a sports-inclined family. The East Carolina University alum's father, Robert Jones, played in the NFL for ten years and featured for the Dallas Cowboys, St. Louis Rams, Miami Dolphins, and Washington Redskins. Jones' mother, Maneesha, also has ties to the NFL, as she is the sister of former NFL QB Jeff Blake.

In this piece, we will take a look at Zay Jones' siblings, Cayleb and Levi Jones. We will highlight their college football careers and stints in the NFL. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Who is Zay Jones' older brother, Cayleb Jones?

Unlike his younger brother Zay and father, Cayleb Jones did not play his college football at East Carolina University but rather enrolled at Texas. Cayleb Jones was viewed as an elite receiver and was a consensus four-star recruit coming into college. He committed to play college football for the University of Texas in 2011.

Cayleb played for just one season at Texas but did not start a single game for the program. Due to his dissatisfaction with his playing time, the older Jones sibling transferred to the University of Arizona, where he played football for the Arizona Wildcats for two years. He was an undisputed starter for the Wildcats, appearing in 24 games and putting up a stat line of 1,926 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns.

Cayleb Jones declared for the 2016 NFL Draft following his third collegiate season but wasn't selected. He subsequently signed with the Philadelphia Eagles on May 5, 2016, as an undrafted free agent. His partnership with the Eagles did not last long, as he was waived on September 3, 2016, as part of final roster cuts.

A few months after his release by the Eagles, Jones was signed by the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings added Jones to their practice squad, and he stayed on the team until 2019, after which he was released. He hasn't played in the NFL since.

Who is Zay Jones's younger brother, Levi Jones?

Zay Jones has a younger brother, Levi Jones, who also plays American football. Levi Jones is a linebacker, just like his father, and played college football for USC for two years before transferring to NC State.

However, Levi Jones went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft. Later, he was signed by the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent. He initially signed as a practice squad player before getting elevated to the main roster on November 12. Levi Jones has appeared in three regular-season games during his rookie season and played on mostly special teams during his time in Seattle.

Levi Jones was waived by the Seahawks ahead of the 2023 NFL season and has remained a free agent ever since. Levi Jones comes from great football stock, so we doubt that he will be unemployed at the end of 2023.