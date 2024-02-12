Why do 49ers have 64 on their helmets? All you need to know

The San Francisco 49ers honored Hall of Famer Dave Wilcox, who passed away in 2023, with a "64" rear-helmet sticker during their Super Bowl LVIII game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday evening.

After spending 1964–1974 as an outside linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers, Dave Wilcox received his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2000. He continued to keep a careful watch on the 49ers and the sport of football until his passing on April 19, 2023, at the age of 80.

Wilcox, who was born in Ontario, Oregon, in September 1942, excelled as a three-way athlete in high school. Nine university offers were made to him; three each in basketball, baseball, and football.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

After deciding on Boise Junior college—now known as Boise State University—Wilcox began playing collegiate football there, where he was named a junior college All-American. He moved to the University of Oregon for his last two collegiate football seasons after spending two years at Boise.

The San Francisco 49ers picked Wilcox with the 29th overall pick in the third round of the 1964 NFL Draft. He would go on to play 11 seasons as a key player for the Chiefs. Known by his nickname, "the Intimidator," he was bodily and mentally perfect for the linebacker role throughout his time.

Wilcox's physique, which included extraordinarily long and powerful arms, combined strength and skill to produce his exceptional tackling ability.

The 49ers had winning records in four of Wilcox's seasons there and advanced to the postseason three times in a row, from 1970 to 1972.

Expand Tweet

How did Dave Wilcox die?

According to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Dave Wilcox passed away in April 2023 at the age of 80 following heart surgery.

The former Boise Junior College All-American, an 11-year NFL veteran, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame with the Class of 2000. He is also an inductee of the Boise State Athletics Hall of Fame and the San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame.

Wilcox was chosen for the Pro Bowl six times in a row from 1968 to 1973. In 1971 and 1972, he was named to the first team of the All-Pro team twice in a row. The Pro Football Hall of Fame states that during his over a decade career in the NFL, he only missed one game.