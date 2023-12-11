Why does A.J. Brown wear pink cleats? Reason behind Eagles WR's unique footwear explained

A.J. Brown is having another strong season with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023. The two-time Pro Bowler has already racked up 1,257 yards and seven touchdowns on 90 receptions across 13 games so far.

Although Brown is well known for his speed and athleticism, fans have also noticed that he sometimes wears pink cleats when he takes the field for Philadelphia.

In a recent interview, Brown revealed that he wears pink shoes so that his kids can spot him when they're watching him play on TV. The unique footwear separates him from the rest of his Eagles teammates.

Brown's pink boots went viral when Jason Kelce's daughter Wyatt pointed them out when he came on screen. The wideout later responded to the clip in a TikTok video in October and said:

“Kelce's daughter, it was so cute. My daughter does the same thing [and] always points out my shoes, but that video was so cute.”

As per the NFL's rules, players are allowed to wear cleats that can either be black, white, or of a team's color. However, during weeks four through six of the season, players are allowed to wear custom rainbow apparel to support cancer research as a whole.

Hence, Brown tends to make use of that window where he can wear pink boots while playing.

A.J. Brown net worth: How much is the Philadelphia Eagles WR worth in 2023?

Philadelphia Eagles WR A.J. Brown

According to reports, A.J. Brown is worth around $15 million in 2023. The Philadelphia Eagles wideout has already made a small fortune through his NFL career.

As per Spotrac, Brown signed a four-year contract extension worth $100 million with the Eagles in the offseason. The deal included a $23,234,000 signing bonus, with $57,220,000 in guaranteed money.

In 2023, Brown is on course to receive a base salary of $1,080,000, a signing bonus of $10,410,000 and a workout bonus of $240,000, while carrying a cap hit of $8,558,800.

Brown had previously signed a four-year, $5,652,368 rookie contract with the Tennessee Titans. The deal included a $2,130,812 signing bonus, with $2,882,738 in guaranteed money.