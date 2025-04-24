Why did Aaron Rodgers fall in the 2005 NFL draft? Exploring potential reasons behind 4x MVP's slide

Aaron Rodgers was predicted to be selected first overall for months before the 2005 NFL draft, especially since the San Francisco 49ers, the Chico native's childhood team, held the first pick that year. Rodgers believed that the 49ers would select him at the top of the draft, which was his goal.

However, it became increasingly likely that the Niners would select Alex Smith with the top overall pick as the first round of the draft drew near in April 2005.

On draft day, Rodgers' worries came true as San Francisco passed him over and chose Smith with the first overall pick. Rodgers' situation grew worse as he continued to drop down the board until the Green Bay Packers selected him at No. 24.

Here, let's find out the reason(s) the future Hall of Famer quarterback had to fall to No. 24 in his draft year.

The reason Aaron Rodgers fell to No. 24 in the 2005 NFL draft

Following the declarations of California's Aaron Rodgers and Utah's Alex Smith for the NFL draft in early January, it became evident that the competition for the first quarterback selected in the 2005 NFL draft was between the two.

Smith had just finished a perfect 12-0 season with Utah, during which he had only four interceptions and 32 passing touchdowns. Rodgers' collegiate numbers weren't that noteworthy, but he did lead his team to a remarkable 10-2 record in 2004.

A number of things contributed to Rodgers falling to the 24th choice in the draft, chief among them being the 49ers' leaning towards Smith. According to reports, the organization believed that Rodgers was not pro-ready and was the riskier prospect.

Other clubs also declined the opportunity to select Rodgers due to his perceived weaknesses after the 49ers finally selected Smith. A number of teams also favored players at other positions over Rodgers because they had more urgent needs there.

In the end, the Packers took Rodgers off the board, capping one of the most surprising and extensive falls in NFL draft history.

When asked about his disappointment at not being taken by the 49ers following the draft, Rodgers said:

"Not as disappointed as the 49ers will be that they didn't draft me.”

During his 18-year tenure in Green Bay, Rodgers earned four NFL MVP awards and went on to win a Super Bowl. Smith, on the other hand, had less of an impact in San Francisco, going 38-36-1 in seven years and only making one trip to the playoffs.

However, Smith went on to earn three Pro Bowls and even topped the league in passer rating in 2017 with the Kansas City Chiefs after leaving San Francisco after the 2012 season.

