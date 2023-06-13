Why was Aaron Rodgers mocked after 2023 Tony Awards? Unearthing reason behind social media onslaught

Aaron Rodgers has many talents, but gracing the red carpet at award ceremonies isn't one of them. The New York Jets franchise QB was flamed for his appearance at the 2023 Tony Awards as fans and critics struggled to understand the rationale behind his appearance.

Rodgers has been having a lot of fun since joining the New York Jets in April, and apparently, one of his new hobbies is gracing award shows. On Sunday night, the quarterback was seen taking in the Tony Awards at the United Palace Theater.

Fans watching the awards show were surprised when cameras panned to Rodgers enjoying the show with the rest of the people in attendance. The tweets about his appearance say it all.

mattmerchant @midmerch Aaron Rodgers at The Tonys is like Nathan Lane at The ESPYS #Tonys Aaron Rodgers at The Tonys is like Nathan Lane at The ESPYS #Tonys https://t.co/w32IkxGAML

Mike Beauvais @MikeBeauvais Aaron Rodgers looks like he just spotted a member of his family at the Tonys. Aaron Rodgers looks like he just spotted a member of his family at the Tonys. https://t.co/vV6ZihF1YL

karlee @kar__lee LMAO WTF IS AARON RODGERS DOING AT THE TONYS????? LMAO WTF IS AARON RODGERS DOING AT THE TONYS????? https://t.co/q9y7MjHeej

John M @milljm9 Wondering if I’m the only person watching the Tonys, who knows that was Aaron Rodgers 🤣. Wondering if I’m the only person watching the Tonys, who knows that was Aaron Rodgers 🤣.

maureen elizabeth @threeofdiamonds i get that the jets are trying super hard to integrate aaron rodgers into new york culture but tbh i think inviting him to the tonys might’ve been a step too far i get that the jets are trying super hard to integrate aaron rodgers into new york culture but tbh i think inviting him to the tonys might’ve been a step too far

Who did Aaron Rodgers attend the 2023 Tony Awards with?

Aaron Rodgers attended this year's Tony Awards with his new teammate, CJ Uzomah. Uzomah is an eight-year NFL veteran who has played for the Cincinnati Bengals and the New York Jets.

He plays the tight end position and was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft following a successful college career with Auburn University.

Uzomah spent the first seven years of his NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals, and the highlight of his time with the Bengals was playing in Super Bowl LVI. He had two receptions for 11 yards in the loss to the Los Angeles Rams in his last game for the team.

He left the Bengals at the end of the season to sign a three-year, $24 million contract with the New York Jets. He served as the Jets' backup tight end and finished his first season with the team with 21 receptions for 232 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns, which came in Week 15 against the Detroit Lions.

What to expect from Aaron Rodgers ahead of the 2023 NFL season

Aaron Rodgers got his wish eventually, as he left the Green Bay Packers to join a young and hungry New York Jets team. New York fans can expect a more motivated Rodgers as he changes franchise for the first time in his career.

Jets fans hope to see the four-time MVP Award-winning Rodgers rather than the disgruntled superstar from the 2022 NFL season. It all depends on how the Jets coaching staff can use him and how quickly he buys into their system. However, one thing's for sure, anything less than a deep postseason run will be seen as a failure by fans and critics.

