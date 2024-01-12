Why was Aaron Rodgers on the Pat McAfee Show today? Exploring reason behind Jets QB’s appearance after rumored ESPN suspension

Aaron Rodgers and Pat McAfee are going through a rough week regarding his appearances at the show. The quarterback was widely criticized due to remarks he made about Jimmy Kimmel, and did not apologize about what he imputed at the ABC host, instead crying about the cancel culture.

However, Pat McAfee announced on Wednesday that Rodgers would not feature on the show until at least the end of the NFL season. After his remarks, it was clear that something had to be done in order to ESPN stop the bleeding, and his absence was noted.

On Thursday, Aaron Rodgers again featured on the show. He appeared out of the blue one day after it was announced that he'd be back, which caught viewers by surprise. The reason he appeared, however, had nothing to do with his beef with Jimmy Kimmel or his relationship with ayahuasca.

Aaron Rodgers steps into Pat McAfee's show to show respect to Bill Belichick

“Joining us now to chitchat about massive names being amicably departed from two teams and at a very, very high level is a four-time NFL MVP and a man who is a Super Bowl champion," McAfee said. "Ladies and gentlemen, the last human Bill Belichick talked to on the field as the New England Patriots head coach: Aaron Rodgers."

There was a bit of shock when the host announced Rodgers just a single day after he was announced as away from the show. It's understandable, however, given the occasion: the greatest head coach of all time was stepping away from his team after 24 years.

Rodgers is set to be away from the show during the offseason, as he relaxes his body and moves on with his life before another NFL season. Even though he appeared on Thursday, it looks like that, for a while, Aaron Rodgers Tuesday isn't going to be a thing anymore.

Even Pat McAfee is done with the segment, especially after coming under fire over the past ten days:

“There are going to be a lot of people that are happy with that, myself included to be honest.”