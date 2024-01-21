Why is Amon-Ra St. Brown's hair dyed blue? Reason for Lions WR's gesture revealed

Amon-Ra St. Brown is having another fabulous season with the Detroit Lions. The wideout has played a crucial role in getting the team to reach the divisional round of the playoffs, where Detroit will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

The Lions finished the regular season with a 12-5 record, clinching the NFC North title. It was also the first time that Detroit qualified for the playoffs since the 2016 season.

For St. Brown, it was somewhat of a historic moment as he was set to play in the postseason for the first time since being picked by the Lions in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. To mark the occasion, he dyed his hair blue.

The color blue was symbolic of the Lions franchise. St. Brown's gesture also led Larry Benjamin — an ardent Detroit fan in hospice care — to dye his hair blue.

Earlier this week, St. Brown saluted Benjamin's efforts on social media and sent the fan a signed jersey.

A look at Amon-Ra St. Brown's stats this season

Amon-Ra St. Brown is in the midst of a stellar season with the Detroit Lions. The wideout recorded 1,515 yards on 119 receptions and caught 10 touchdowns across 16 regular season games.

St. Brown was the driving force behind the Lions' push for the NFC North. He also earned a First-Team All-Pro selection along the way.

St. Brown continued his incredible run in the postseason. He racked up 110 yards on seven receptions to help Detroit edge past the Los Angeles Rams 24-23 in the wild-card round.

The Lions will be reliant on St. Brown when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Jan. 21. The wideout has forged a strong partnership with quarterback Jared Goff and the duo will be key for Detroit to get past Todd Bowles' NFC South champions, who took down the Philadelphia Eagles in the wild-card round.