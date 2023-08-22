Why the Arizona Cardinals should make a move for Jonathan Taylor

Dark days are ahead for the Arizona Cardinals, it seems. Kyler Murray, their franchise quarterback, has a long-time injury and may not touch the field in 2023. Colt McCoy, who has been slotted to take over for Murray, will presumably be the team's quarterback for the 2023 season. The team also traded away receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Titans, so the roster looks thin.

Because of Hopkins' departure, Marquise Hollywood Brown now has to be the team's leading receiver in 2023. The team has a huge need at running back, and that is where they may turn to Jonathan Taylor, who is in his last days with the Indianapolis Colts. The team announced that it will look to trade Taylor for a first-round pick. It's important to note that the Cardinals own the Houston Texans' first-round pick in 2024.

James Conner, who is in his third year with the Cardinals, was the team's leading rusher in 2023. Conner amassed 15 rushing touchdowns in 2021 for Arizona, but he only got seven in 2022. The Cardinals only pulled off four wins in 2022, and a large reason for that was the faltering offense. The Cardinals were 21st in points scored.

Jonathan Taylor may be the perfect person to lessen the load on McCoy in 2023. Many have suspected the Cardinals want the first pick in next year's draft to select a quarterback. That is unlikely to happen as Kyler signed a new five-year deal last summer and is earning over $230 million over the next five years.

Jonathan Taylor will be a rare bright spark on this Arizona Cardinals offense if they are to trade for him. Taylor was the NFL's best running back just two years ago. While he had an injury-riddled 2022 season, he is more than capable as both a runner and a receiver. The Cardinals need to get back to competitive football, and Jonathan Taylor could be the first piece.

Arizona Cardinals have a tough schedule to start 2023

The NFC East meets the NFC West in the division scheduling this year. Three of the Cardinals' first four games are against the NFC East. They play the Eagles in Week 17. You do not want to be playing the San Francisco 49ers and the Cincinnati Bengals in the first few weeks of October, but that fate has befallen Arizona.

If the Cardinals start the season as badly as most expect, Jonathan Gannon could enter the hot seat. This team must look to when Kyler Murray returns from the injury in 2024. In 2021, the Cardinals won their first seven games, but they dropped the ball and finished second in the division. Kyler and Co. were then embarrassed by the Los Angeles Rams.

It's a long journey back to the top for the Arizona Cardinals, but the first step could be Jonathan Taylor.

