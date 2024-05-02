Why did Bill Romanowski and wife file for bankruptcy? Explaining former NFL star's alleged $15,500,000 tax scam

Former NFL linebacker Bill Romanowski and his wife Julie declared bankruptcy on Monday in response to claims that they owe the US government up to $15.5 million in overdue taxes, according to court documents.

The couple filed for bankruptcy about a day before the former NFL player and his partner were due to show up for their court date on Tuesday. The filing also came months after reports surfaced that they owed over $15.5 million in taxes from a business they ran that produced nutritional supplements.

According to reports, the federal government has accused the couple for allegedly using their Nutrition53 accounts to pay for personal costs like spa services, shopping and pet food for both themselves and their kids. The company has filed for bankruptcy since last year.

Bill Romanowski was the company's president when it was created in 2006 before it declared bankruptcy in 2023, according to court documents.

Romanowski and Julie were supposed to appear in District Court on Tuesday to respond to allegations that they neglected to pay their taxes. However, according to public sources, filing for bankruptcy grants them a little reprieve before the federal government may start taking possession of the couple's assets.

Romanowski has been a part of several scandals, particularly while he was an NFL player. He hit Marcus Williams, a teammate with the Oakland Raiders, in the face during practice in 2003, breaking his eye socket and ending Williams' career. Williams filed a lawsuit seeking damages, and after the two came to an agreement, Williams reportedly collected up to $415,000.

The 58-year-old former linebacker was also fined and ejected in 1995 after kicking Arizona Cardinals fullback Larry Centers in the head. In 2005, Romanowski also acknowledged that he had used steroids toward the end of his career.

Which teams did Bill Romanowski play for in the NFL?

Bill Romanowski spent his 16-year NFL career as a linebacker, mostly with the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos.

Bill Romanowski played for six seasons in San Francisco after the Niners had taken him out of Boston College in the third round of the 1988 NFL Draft. After leaving the 49ers, he spent two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles before spending an additional six years with the Broncos. He also spent two seasons as an Oakland Raiders player.

He participated in five Super Bowls, with four victories, before his retirement. He was also named to the Pro Bowl twice while playing for the Broncos. Romanowski recorded 1,118 tackles, 39.5 sacks and 18 interceptions before ending his career in 2003.