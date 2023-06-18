Why was Bob Brown called 'The Boomer?' Former Eagles OT's nickname explored

Bob Brown, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame who was renowned for his perseverance in the lines, passed away on Friday night at the age of 81.

As a student-athlete at Nebraska, the five-time first-team All-Pro tackle was a force to be reckoned with. In his final season there in 1963, he was a unanimous All-American and led his squad to its first conference championship since 1940.

Beginning with his inaugural season as the No. 2 overall pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in the 1964 draft, he went on to dominate on the offensive line and collect awards in the professional football league.

Brown spent 10 years playing for the Oakland Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, and Philadelphia Eagles in the league.

He was known as "The Boomer" because of the manner in which he competed. He struck aggressively and made many tackles. Since his first season with the Eagles, the iconic OT had been referred to as "the boomer."

Ray Didinger, a writer and editor for Philadelphia's History who has won an Emmy, explained how Brown earned that moniker:

"At the snap, Brown shot forward with horrific fury. It was claimed that the impact sounded like an explosion. That is how he came to be known as "Boomer."

He routinely stopped the aggressive defensive players with his size and strength.

In his final NFL move, Bob Brown was acquired by the Oakland Raiders in a trade, and he turned out to be all the team had hoped for and more.

Before being traded to the Oakland Raiders by the Los Angeles Rams for fellow tackle Harry Schuh before the 1971 season, Bob "Boomer" Brown already had an excellent track record.

Due to knee problems, Brown, who was also invited to six Pro Bowls, retired from football in 1973. He did so with an image as one of the best linemen of his generation.

What caused Bob Brown's death?

According to his wife, Bob Brown passed away suddenly on Friday in a rehabilitation facility where he had been placed after suffering a stroke in April, while he was surrounded by loved ones.

Bob Brown was hailed for his tenacity and impact on Saturday by Hall of Fame President Jim Porter, who described him as "as fierce an opponent as any defensive lineman or linebacker ever faced."

Brown started 110 of his 126 total games played in the league. Before suffering a knee injury in 1967 that troubled him for the majority of the rest of his career, he once played 50 games in a row for Philadelphia.

