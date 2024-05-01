Why is Boston Scott called "Giant Killer"? Rams RB's nickname explored

Running back Boston Scott will no longer haunt the New York Giants, after joining the Los Angeles Rams in free agency on Tuesday (April 30).

But how did he earn such a fearsome reputation in East Rutherford, to the point of being called the "Giant Killer"?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

How Boston Scott got the nickname "The Giant Killer"?

Drafted 201st overall out of Louisiana Tech in 2018 by the New Orleans Saints, Boston Scott did not last long before being picked up by the Philadelphia Eagles in December 2018. A year later, he terrorized the Giants for the first time.

On December 9, 2019, the Eagles hosted their divisional rivals. At the time of the game, they had lost three straight coming off their bye week and fallen below .500. But Scott broke out with 10 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown, as well as six receptions for 69 yards in the 23-17 overtime win.

The Eagles would then also win their next three to clinch the NFC East and make the playoffs. Fittingly enough, the last one came 34-17 at the Giants, where Scott had 54 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries, as well as four receptions for 84 yards.

These are his stats for the next eight regular season and one playoff games against Big Blue:

October 22, 2020: 46 rushing and receiving yards each, one receiving touchdown

November 15, 2020: 63 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown

November 28, 2021: 64 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown

December 26, 2021: 41 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown

December 11, 2022: 33 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown

January 8, 2023: 53 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown

January 21, 2023 (NFC Divisional Round): 32 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown

December 25, 2023: three rushing yards

January 7, 2024: five rushing yards

Counting both the regular season and playoffs, he had 454 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 96 carries in 11 games against the Giants. He also caught 17 passes for 222 yards and a touchdown.

The Eagles went 6-3 in those games, a testament to how he could perform well against the right opponent. Rightfully, Scott earned the nickname "Giant Killer."

But one person who did not subscribe to this notion was former defensive coordinator Don Martindale. Before the 2022-23 NFC Divisional Round, he said:

"It predates my time here, so I can't answer that. You know, he's a good running back. They've got a stable of good running backs. So, I can't answer it.

"I know just cause he scored, I don't think he's a Giant killer."

What to expect as Boston Scott joins Rams?

Those days are, fortunately for fans of Big Blue, over for now.

When Boston Scott dons the Rams' bright blue and yellow for the first time, he will be joining a restocked running game that also includes Pro Bowler Kyren Williams and college champion rookie Blake Corum.

The Super Bowl LVI champions had returned to the playoffs in 2023-24 after a season's absence, but that almost entirely hinged on their passing game; and their running game left much to be desired.

Now, with an equally stacked RB corps,expectations are for Scott and Williams to be the agile counterparts to the power-focused Corum.