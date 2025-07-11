"Why not bring back the name?" - Mike Florio rips Commanders as Jayden Daniels' team revives old logo elements to wish ex-TE Chris Cooley on his birthday

Mike Florio called out the Washington Commanders for their sudden leaning into their old logo, which went by the name Washington Redskins.

In a post on NBC Sports, Florio called out Washington for posting a happy birthday post on social media to former tight end Chris Cooley. In the post, Cooley is holding his helmet, where the old Redskins logo is prominently displayed.

Check out the Commanders' post below for Cooley's birthday:

Expand Tweet

Florio pointed out that in years past (2021, 2022, 2023), when Washington had wished the legendary London Fletcher on his birthday on social media, the old logo wasn't featured. However, in the past two years in birthday posts for Fletcher, the logo wasn't covered and that it was featured without censorship.

Florio also noted that, while some think he and his publication are trying to stir up opposition to the return of the old logo and name, he's simply pointing out the apparent strategy the organization is using to test its return.

"Although some seem to think we’re trying to muster opposition to any possibility of the name and/or logo returning, as I told the Sports Junkies on Friday morning, I don’t really care anymore. If they want to bring it back, bring it back. They can use it all they want. People who choose not to use it can do the same.

"The point is that the organization seems to be developing and/or implementing a strategy. And that strategy could result in the logo returning to the throwback uniform. Or the logo returning for good. Or the name coming back temporarily. Then permanently." Now that it’s normal, why not use it? And once they start using it, why not bring back the name?"

Logo or not, Washington Commanders eye glory this season after stellar 2024 run

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet - Source: Imagn

Whether the old logo and name return, the Washington Commanders are primed for another big run in 2025.

Last season, the addition of rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels was a welcome one. His rookie campaign not only resulted in a Pro Bowl selection and an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award but also 12 victories on the season for Washington and a playoff run that led all the way to the NFC title game.

While the Commanders were thwarted by division rivals and eventual Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles, for Daniels to lead his team to an NFC title appearance in one season leads to high expectations ahead of his sophomore campaign at the helm in 2025.

