Why the Broncos should hijack the Deshaun Watson to Dolphins trade deal

The news is that the Miami Dolphins are the frontrunners to bring in Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. Yet if there is one team that needs Deshaun Watson more, it is the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos should move in for Deshaun Watson immediately as it makes more sense for them to have a quarterback who can propel their offense to greater heights.

Why should the Broncos trade for Deshaun Watson?

The Broncos need a quarterback who can get them playing to their highest potential. They are ranked well below the average when it comes to their offense. They also have a defense that is the fifth-best in the league in terms of yards allowed per game, even including a poor performance against the Browns this week.

What the Broncos should emphasize to Deshaun Watson is that if he comes to Denver, they have a roster full of skilled offensive players. Lest we forget, they began the campaign with three straight wins before stumbling from there on in.

The offensive passing game can be a lot more efficient and a quarterback like Deshaun Watson can remedy that. With defensive stalwarts such as Von Miller and Bradley Chubb (when he returns), they can still make a run at the playoffs.

Contrary to that, the Miami Dolphins are weak in many more areas than the Broncos. For yards per game, both offensively and defensively, the Miami Dolphins rank in the bottom three.

Hence, even if Deshaun Watson were to go there, he may still be in a position where the team around him cannot rise to the occasion.

Will the Broncos play spoiler in a possible "Watson to the Dolphins" trade?

It's a pitch that the Denver Broncos should really hammer home to Deshaun Watson. The Broncos have a team that is loaded on offense except for the quarterback position.

The Miami Dolphins are a franchise lacking a complete offensive roster like the Broncos have. For the Dolphins, Watson is merely one elite addition, but he alone will not be able to fix all the problems that plague the roster.

The Broncos have always been a team that has been defined by elite quarterbacks. Their legendary quarterbacks include John Elway and Peyton Manning. The Broncos faithful expect and demand an elite quarterback.

It is now quite clear that Deshaun Watson wants to leave the Texans and the team does not want him there. The moment is ripe for the Broncos to move in and make Deshaun Watson a part of their roster.

