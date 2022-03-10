3 reasons why the Russell Wilson trade was worth it for the Denver Broncos

A team named the Broncos is betting it all on one horse.

Denver's NFL franchise mortgaged a good bit of its future on Tuesday, trading five picks (including each of their next two first-round choices) as well as veterans Noah Fant, Shelby Harris, and Drew Lock to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for nine-time Pro Bowler and 2013 Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson (a ring ironically earned against Denver). The Broncos are still searching for passing stability in the post-Peyton Manning era and have not reached the playoffs since their triumph in Super Bowl 50 after the 2015-16 season. That six-year postseason drought, extended when the Broncos finished 7-10 last season, 2.5 games behind final Wild Card Pittsburgh, is the second-longest active streak in the NFL, behind only the New York Jets.

The Broncos' gambit thus hints of slight desperation, especially considering that the AFC West is under the control of powerful young quarterbacks. Wilson is undoubtedly an accomplished name and has plenty left in his tank (103.1 passer rating, 25 touchdown passes over 14 games). Still, the Kansas City Chiefs' continued dominance seems assured with Patrick Mahomes at the helm, while the Los Angeles Chargers seem poised for big things with 2020 draftee Justin Herbert under center. In Las Vegas, the Raiders will look to build off a playoff appearance after Derek Carr posted franchise-best numbers in his eighth season as the silver and black's franchise man. Carr will turn 30 later this month while Wilson celebrates his 34th birthday in November.

But, for several reasons, it feels like the Broncos can end this trade on a Rocky Mountain high.

Why the trade makes perfect sense from a Broncos perspective

Celebratory opponents, such as the Kansas City Chiefs in January, have become a far too common staple of Mile High (Photo: Getty)

What's there to lose?

The macabre gift of the Broncos' futility is that they can play with a sense of relatively healthy reckless abandon as they desperately try to right their orange ship. Two annual matchups with Mahomes are guaranteed for the next decade-plus. Herbert's first two years hint that he'll likewise become a mainstay. Carr's teams in both Oakland and Las Vegas have, at the very least, been competitive. Should the Broncos be expected to sit idly by while the rest of the division posts magnificent efforts on the stat sheet?

Wilson's age may make some wary of the trade. Still, the Broncos now have the required NFL cornerstone of a consistent franchise thrower, which they've lacked for nearly a decade now, a downright unsustainable and unacceptable strategy in the modern gridiron environment. Wilson's accomplished track record is a welcome change of pace from the uncertainty (and later futility) of Manning successors like Lock, Brock Osweiler, Paxton Lynch, and Case Keenum. The previous strategy was broken, so why not flip the script, especially when so many other teams (including AFC brethren Indianapolis and Pittsburgh facing significant questions in their franchise role with a relatively weak draft and fee agency class on its way in?

Not far now

Despite a turbulent situation at quarterback (Lock failed to earn back the franchise role after Teddy Bridgewater suffered another injury), Denver managed to linger in the AFC playoff picture until the very end, primarily anchored by a strong defense that managed to post substantial numbers despite bidding farewell to franchise staple Von Miller through a de facto in-season fire sale. Denver had some issues forcing turnovers beyond Justin Simmons and rookie Patrick Surtain II (a combined nine interceptions), but they ranked eighth in yardage allowed and third in points surrendered. Offensively, Wilson has a young, talented arsenal whose full potential could be realized with the right quarterback. Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick united for 1,510 yards and seven scores, while the team was also able to retain Jerry Jeudy, whose sophomore campaign was marred by injury. While Melvin Gordon is a free agent, the team enjoyed a 903-yard breakout from second-round rookie Javonte Williams.

Despite subjecting themselves to a period of roster upheaval, the Broncos managed to post some respectable results and even enjoyed a two-win improvement from the year before. Just imagine what they can do with an accomplished thrower working for them.

Bobby Wagner's (54) release from Seattle has already fueled dreams of a reunion with Wilson (Photo: Getty)

If you build it, more will come

Even after Wilson's sizable contract ($51 million cap hit over the next two seasons), the Broncos are in a relatively healthy spot when it comes to cap numbers. According to Over the Cap, their current room of just over $26 million is the 11th best in the league. That number could grow only higher with a few more cuts (Mike Purcell and Dalton Risner could be among them if Denver opts to go that route), but there is still an opportunity to grow if they stand pat.

Wilson wasn't the only long-tenured Seahawk whose time in the Pacific Northwest came to an end this week: Seattle likewise bid farewell to linebacker Bobby Wagner, who has already been the subject of reunion rumors with Wilson in Denver. Before Wilson's arrival, some free agents might've stayed away, but the Rockies are now a prime destination with the champion in tow. There's more than enough time to surround him with more firepower, an endeavor that will make Denver one of the most exciting locales to watch once the legal tampering period begins next week.

