Why are the Browns and Ravens rivals? History behind unusual rivalry explored

The Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens share one of the most iconic rivalries in American professional sports. For the longest time, fans of both NFL franchises haven't gotten along, and it begs the question, what led to the rivalry?

Both franchises have seen success in recent years and are storied franchises. In this piece, we will explore the origin of the Browns versus Ravens rivalry. So, without further ado, let's take it from the beginning.

Exploring the Cleveland Browns versus Baltimore Ravens rivalry

According to American Wiki Football, the Cleveland–Baltimore rivalry began in 1999 due to the Cleveland relocation controversy. It is a particularly bitter rivalry for Cleveland fans, as the draft picks for 1995 to 1998 largely contributed to the rosters that won Super Bowl XXXIV for the Ravens.

Cleveland fans believe that had the Browns stayed in Cleveland, these teams (drafted by general manager Ozzie Newsome) might have given Cleveland the title after a 35-year drought.

To make matters worse, the Ravens won their second Super Bowl in 2012, while the Browns languished in the lottery. Worse still, the so-called rivalry has never been even on paper, as Baltimore holds a 35–13 regular season record against Cleveland.

Furthermore, they play twice every season as they are both members of the AFC North. The Ravens also hold the most significant victory in the rivalry with a 44–7 battering in 2000. They also have the longest winning streak, with 11 wins from 2008 to 2011.

What to expect from the Browns and Ravens in 2023

Cleveland heads into the 2023 NFL season with renewed hope after a tipsy-turvy 2022 season. The Browns enter the season with a fully fit Deshaun Watson at quarterback, Nick Chubb at running back, and a pacy wideout duo of Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore.

On paper, this is one of the more exciting offenses in the AFC, and they should give a good account of themselves in 2023. Cleveland fans will be hoping that Deshaun Watson performs better than he did in 2022, and a postseason appearance will be seen as a significant achievement by everyone associated with the franchise.

On the other hand, Baltimore enters the 2023 NFL season with Super Bowl aspirations. The franchise has a former unanimous MVP in Lamar Jackson at QB; they have one of the deepest wide receiver rooms in the league with Odell Beckham Jr., Rashod Bateman and Zay Flowers.

The Ravens also have J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards as running backs, an underrated running back duo in a pass-heavy offense. The Ravens made the playoffs with Lamar Jackson throwing to an under-stacked offense; imagine what he can do with the options at his disposal this season.

Anything less than a deep playoff run will be seen as a disappointment to Baltimore Ravens fans in 2023.