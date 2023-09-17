Why is Cam Akers not playing? Rams RB's absence in Week 2 explored 

Cam Akers had an impactful start to the 2023 NFL season. The Los Angeles Rams running back recorded 29 yards and one rushing touchdown to help his side get a 30-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1.

However, it appears that the Rams were not too impressed by the running back's performance. Earlier on Sunday, Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported that the Los Angeles-based outfit is deactivating Akers from its roster.

Akers is not injured but is being scratched from the team as the Rams are preparing to trade the 24-year-old.

Hence, Akers will not play for the Rams in Week 2 against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Sept. 17.

Akers requested a trade last season because he was unhappy with his role and spent several weeks away from the team before returning after no deal was made.

Nonetheless, this time around, it appears that Akers could be on his way out of Los Angeles. Reports suggest that there are already several teams interested in making a move for the running back.

Cam Akers' contract details

As per Spotrac, Cam Akers signed a four-year, $6,173,035 contract with the Los Angeles Rams in 2020. He is currently in the final year of his contract, which includes a $2,049,480 signing bonus and $2,940,072 in guaranteed money.

Akers finished the 2022 season with 786 yards and seven rushing touchdowns on 188 carries. He also added 117 receiving yards on 13 receptions across 15 games as the Rams finished their season with a torrid 5-12 record.

Akers has recorded 360 carries for 1,443 yards and 10 touchdowns over the course of his career in the NFL.