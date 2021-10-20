Why Cam Newton is a bad option for the Seattle Seahawks to replace injured Russell Wilson?

Recent news came through that the Seattle Seahawks want Cam Newton to be Russell Wilson's backup.

Ever since being cut by the New England Patriots, Cam Newton has been looking for a team and now the Seattle Seahaws seem to be at the top of the list. But taking a closer look, Cam Newton may not be the guy the Seahawks are looking for. That is not to say, though, that Cam Newton should not play for any other team in the league. We laid out some of the reasons Cam Newton should not be Russell Wilson's reliever.

Reasins Cam Newton should not join the Seattle Seahawks as Russell Wilson recovers from injury

#1 - Russell Wilson expected to return soon

Russell Wilson, thankfully, has not suffered a season-ending injury. That means that anybody coming in to replace Russell Wilson will have a short time only being the starter. An outside candidate like Cam Newton might not be the person the Seattle Seahawks are looking for in that situation.

#2 - Geno Smith knows the system better

In fact, following on from the first point, the Seattle Seahawks already have their guy in Geno Smith. Geno Smith has deputized for Russell Wilson every since he was injured and has not done too shabby a job of being dismissed out of hand.

Geno Smith knows the system better than any new quarterback that might come in. He has been with the organization for years and knows the playbook. For someone like Cam Newton to come in and learn it all, in the time Russell Wilson returns from injury, will be tough.

#3 - Team harmony at stake

Another reason why Cam Newton should not be in consideration for the Seattle Seahawks job is that the locker room is not big enough for both him and Russell Wilson. The moment Russell Wilson returns, he will expect to be the starter. But Cam Newton will have the same expectations if he plays well.

In such a situation, there can be a clash of egos that can lead the dressing room itself to get divided into cliques. For the Seattle Seahawks, a franchise that prides itself on its team ethos, this is just not a risk worth taking.

The Seattle Seahawks should focus on Russell Wilson's injury healing and giving Geno Smith the best support. Cam Newton has no role, in our opinion, in this present situation.

