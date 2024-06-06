  • NFL
  • Why was the Chiefs practice canceled? Everything we know about the medical emergency during OTAs

Why was the Chiefs practice canceled? Everything we know about the medical emergency during OTAs

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Jun 06, 2024 16:26 GMT
President Biden Hosts Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs At White House
Why was the Chiefs practice canceled? Everything we know about the medical emergency during OTAs

According to reports, the Kansas City Chiefs have canceled Thursday's practice session due to an emergency. The defending champions' OTAs were thrown into disarray as one of their players suffered a medical emergency.

This news comes as the latest setback in a tasking preseason for the back-to-back reigning Super Bowl champions. The franchise's title defense has been plagued with off-the-field drama and on-the-field issues. Now there is a developing medical situation to take care of.

also-read-trending Trending

Why was the Kansas City Chiefs practice canceled?

According to NFL insider Ari Meirov:

"The Chiefs canceled today's practice after a player had a medical emergency and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. The player is in stable condition, per the team."

Furthermore, JPA Football on X reported that a defensive lineman had a seizure during a special teams meeting that escalated into a cardiac arrest.

This news comes during the Chiefs' June 4-7 workout sessions to round out their 10-day allotted period. It will be a lead-up to the June 11-13 mandatory minicamp dates. Players are required to attend these sessions. Last season, fines for missing mandatory minicamp were $16,459 for day one, $32,920 for day two and $49,374 for day three.

The Kansas City Chiefs are yet to release a statement regarding the canceled practice and medical emergency. We will update you on the latest about the Chiefs' medical emergency as it is a developing story.

