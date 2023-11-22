Why Chiefs’ WR problems run deep after litany of dropped passes in MNF Week 12 

Patrick Mahomes' pass to Marquez-Valdes-Scantling could not have been any more on the money, but the Chiefs wide receiver dropped it right on the cusp of the red zone.

The Cleveland Browns are the only team in the NFL with more dropped passes than the Chiefs (25). The Super Bowl rematch in Week 12 was absolutely in the palm of the Chiefs, but the offense faltered in the second half.

The longest-completed pass for the Chiefs on the night was 17 yards, into the hands of Justin Watson. Since Tyreek Hill's departure, the deep game has completely died down, and Mahomes's generational arm talent is being wasted. Justin Watson, the leading wide receiver, also had a case of drops, as he let go of a certain pass for a first-down.

Even Travis Kelce squandered a chance against the Eagles. Kelce scored a touchdown but had a red zone fumble, which almost cost his team the game with a third down drop. Kelce did bounce back with two catches right after, but he looked a little stud in the mud all-night.

The elite defense that was averaging just under 16 points per game was again rock-solid against the Philadelphia Eagles and Jalen Hurts. The defense sacked Hurts five times and forced seven punts, and the Chiefs offense had a million chances to ice the game.

Travis Kelce, with 641 yards, is the Chiefs leader in receiving yards this season. but for a Super Bowl frontrunner and defending champion, the offense is lacking something.

The Chiefs do have a game to spar on the AFC's one-seed Baltimore Ravens, and the Chiefs have a favorable schedule down the stretch. It may not be panic time yet despite the 21-17 defeat to the Eagles, as the Chiefs are in pole position for the wildcard bye.

Which wide receivers could the Chiefs sign in 2024?

The Chiefs are looking to become the first team in 20 years to win back-to-back Super Bowls. However, they need to fix their wide receiver crisis for 2024, for which, there are plenty of good options available.

Mike Evans headlines the set of wide receivers who will hit free agency in 2024. Evans recently turned 30 but has 780 yards this season and looks set for one of the best seasons of his career. He has broken 1,000+ yards in every season he has been in the league, and his quality can't be denied.

Tee Higgins, who has played against the Chiefs many times, could also prove to be a target for Brett Veach. With Joe Burrow's new contract, the Bengals may not have the money to spare and might have to let Higgins walk.

Higgins has missed games this season but was arguably the best WR2 in the league last season. He could make that jump and become Mahomes's main wide receiver target.

Marquise Brown, Michael Pittman Jr and Gabriel Davis are some of the others who will soon be free agents pending new contracts. There's no doubt that the Chiefs have to sign an elite receiver for 2024 to possibly go back-to-back.