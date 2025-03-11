Why did Chris Godwin take a pay cut to return to Buccaneers? Exploring reasons behind star WR’s decision

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have agreed a new contract with Chris Godwin, which will keep the wideout through the 2027 season. His new three-year, $66 million deal with Tampa Bay highlights Godwin's exceptional work ethic, leadership qualities and consistent on-field performances.

Ad

Godwin was linked with a New England Patriots move but remained with the Buccaneers even though his new deal at Tampa Bay offers him less money. Therefore, fans are curious to know why the receiver opted to stay with the Buccaneers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Why did Chris Godwin take pay cut to return to Buccaneers?

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

As per reports, Chris Godwin accepted less money from the Buccaneers, as he wanted to continue playing with his Tampa Bay teammates, quarterback Baker Mayfield and wideout Mike Evans.

Ad

Trending

He also reportedly wanted to repay the franchise that kept faith in him despite his past injuries.

Ad

Reports claim that Godwin could have made $20 million more than his current deal with the Buccaneers had he signed for the Patriots.

The Buccaneers drafted Godwin in the third round in 2017. He earned his only Pro Bowl honor with them in 2019. Godwin was a critical part of the Tampa Bay team that won the 2021 Super Bowl.

In December 2021, Godwin tore his ACL and sprained his MCL against the New Orleans Saints, which cut short his season. However, the Buccaneers still showed their faith in the wideout and offered him a three-year deal worth $60 million in the 2022 offseason.

Ad

In 2024, Godwin played seven games for Tampa Bay and recorded 576 yards with five touchdowns on 50 receptions. He suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens, which required surgery.

The Buccaneers have shown their trust in Godwin once again by offering him a three-year, $66 million deal, including $44 million in guaranteed money. The player has vowed his commitment to the team by refusing a lucrative deal from the Patriots to remain in Tampa Bay.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.