Why did Colts cut Isaiah Rodgers Sr? All you need to know about NFL WR’s problems 

Isaiah Rodgers Sr. is among two Indianapolis Colts players who were cut by the team shortly after the NFL punished them for breaking gambling laws.

On Thursday, Indianapolis made the announcement that defensive end Rashod Berry and cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. had both been dismissed.

After substantial rumor, the NFL has now declared that Isaiah Rodgers Sr. will be suspended indefinitely at least until the conclusion of the 2023 NFL season. Naturally, this was anticipated when the player accepted accountability for his gambling offenses. But it wasn't anticipated that another Indianapolis player would receive a suspension as well.

In the league's statement, it was also disclosed that Rashod Berry would also receive an extended suspension. Berry and Rodgers are two of the most recent players to be suspended for breaking the NFL's gambling rules. 10 players have been punished for gambling offenses over the previous two offseasons.

After the squad decided to release these players, Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard made this statement:

“We have made the following roster moves as a consequence of the determination that these players violated the league’s gambling policy. The integrity of the game is of the utmost importance. As an organization, we will continue to educate our players, coaches, and staff on the policies in place and the significant consequences that may occur with violations.”

The NFL's betting regulation prohibits, among other things, players, coaches, and team administrators from gambling on NFL games. It also prohibits them from gambling at team accommodations or premises, or having another person do it for them.

Sports leagues like the NFL must deal with gambling violations more frequently now that gambling, generally, and sports betting, in particular, are allowed in many jurisdictions.

For gambling violations, the NFL punished five players in April, including four Detroit Lions players.

Isaiah Rodgers Sr. will be a big loss for the Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts selected Isaiah Rodgers with the 211th overall selection in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Since being selected, he has outperformed his draft status on defense.

With the Colts, where he started an unprecedented nine contests, Rodgers played his biggest role to date and was positioned to possibly be the No. 1 outside CB in 2023. What awaits Rodgers and the Colts now that the inquiry has revealed evidence of a violation of the league's gambling regulations is yet to be seen.

