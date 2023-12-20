Why did Colts suspend Tony Brown and Isaiah McKenzie? Exploring reasons for franchise's punishment

The Indianapolis Colts have suspended wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie and cornerback Tony Brown for the rest of the regular season. The duo have subsequently been placed on the reserve/suspended list for three games due to conduct detrimental to the franchise, who have mentioned no further details.

That happens as the Colts are in a tight race for the AFC South and a postseason berth. The pair will play no part in the rest of the 2023 regular season, and their nearest return date would be in January if the Colts make the postseason.

Isaiah McKenzie and Tony Brown will miss the rest of the Colts' playoff race

Isaiah McKenzie and Tony Brown were inactive for the Colts' 30-16 Week 15 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Neither player will play any part in the team's postseason push to end the 2023 regular season.

Isaiah McKenzie is in his first season with the Colts, with the pass catcher spending his first five years in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills. McKenzie has featured in 13 games this year, putting up a stat line of 82 receiving yards, returning 23 punts for 204 yards and bringing back six kicks for 152 yards.

As for Tony Brown, the Alabama Crimson Tide alum is in his second season with the Colts. Brown has featured in 12 games this season, putting up a stat line of 10 total tackles, one pass defensed, one forced fumble and one pick.

The Colts are Browns' third team in the NFL, as the lockdown cornerback has featured for the Green Bay Packers and Cincinnati Bengals.

How have the Indianapolis Colts performed this season?

The Indianapolis Colts have been solid in 2023, with the franchise performing well ahead of schedule in their rebuild. The Colts have an 8-6 record and are chasing an AFC playoff berth. That's despite injuries to key players like Anthony Richardson and Jonathan Taylor.

However, thanks to the performances of Gardner Minshew, Zack Moss and Michael Pittman Jr., the Colts might be playing postseason football in January.

They've pulled off impressive wins against playoff-caliber teams like the Baltimore Ravens, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Pittsburgh Steelers. If the Colts make the playoffs in 2023, Jim Irsay would be one happy camper.

