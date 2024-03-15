The Dallas Cowboys are looking to free up cap space, and they did so by releasing WR Michael Gallup on Friday.

ESPN reporter Todd Archer, who covers the Cowboys, posted on X breaking the news that the team released Gallup. This comes after the team had given him permission to seek a trade with nothing materializing.

With the move, the Cowboys will free up $9.5 million in cap space this season but will have an $8.7 million cap hit in 2025.

Gallup wasn't the only Cowboy to have been cut on Friday. The team also released linebacker Leighton Vander Esch after he missed the final 12 games past season with a neck injury.

The Cowboys ultimately released both Vander Esch and Gallup to free up some cap space.

Three landing spots for Michael Gallup

Michael Gallup during NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Green Bay Packers v Dallas Cowboys

Michael Gallup may not be as productive as he was in his first few seaosns in the NFL. In his second season, he had career-highs all across the stat sheet in receptions (66), yards (1,107) and touchdowns (6.) The following season in 2020, he had 59 catches for 843 yards, showing he's still productive.

In the last two seasons combined, Gallup has combined for 73 receptions for 842 yards and six touchdowns.

Gallup could resurge his career with the right team and system, or be a solid depth/rotational receiver.

Here are three potential landing spots for Michael Gallup

#1 - Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars are not shy of being aggressive in free agency. They've already signed players such as Arik Armstead, Gabe Davis, Mitch Morse, Ronald Darby and Darnell Savage this off-season.

The team tried to retain wide receiver Calvin Ridley even after adding Davis, but were outbidded by their AFC South rival, the Tennesee Titans.

The Jags could replace Ridley with Michael Gallup as a much cheaper option.

#2 - Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers lost both their No. 1 and No. 2 wide receivers within the last few days. The team cut Mike Williams to clear up cap space and they traded Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears to clear up more cap space.

With the Chargers having a huge hole at wide receiver, they could add Gallup to help fill their need at a cheap cost.

#3 - Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers also lost one of their top two wide receivers this off-season. Pittsburgh traded Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers this week, leaving them without a wide receiver.

As of right now, the Steelers' No. 1 wide receiver is George Pickens. But now they'll need to find another receiver to line up opposite of him. Michael Gallup could be that guy, or he could be plugged in as a slot receiver.