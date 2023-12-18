Why is Damontae Kazee suspended by NFL? Exploring reasons behind league punishing Steelers safety

The NFL is suspending Damontae Kazee for the remainder of the NFL season. The Pittsburgh Steelers safety has commited numerous infractions that have endangered other players and resulted in penalties and fines. After the latest incident, the safety is done for the year.

NFL reporter Tom Pelissero reported on the NFL's decision. The safety has been in the limelight for these infractions far too often for their taste, and he's being barred from the remaining weeks.

Pelissero reported on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"The NFL is suspending Steelers safety Damontae Kazee without pay for the remainder of the regular season and any potential postseason games for repeated violations of playing rules intended to protect the health and safety of players."

If the Steelers do make the postseason, a reality that grows more far fatched with every passing week, Kazee will not be able to suit up. The star safety is done for this season, however long that lasts for Pittsburgh.

A few times this year, Pittsburgh Steelers' safety Damontae Kazee has forced the referees to penalize him for egregiously illegal hits. Some of those hits have warranted fines as well. Until now, that was the only punishment.

Kazee's latest infraction might be seen as the worst by some, but regardless, it is the final blow for the NFL. They've seen enough and are suspending him for the below hit on Michael Pittman Jr.

Gardner Minshew tossed a pass to Pittman, and the Indianapolis Colts wide receiver had to dive towards the defensive backs to make the play. He didn't catch it because Kazee came flying in with a tremendous hit.

He angled himself towards Pittman, who was hit in the neck area and had his body contort in a way that's not entirely natural. It was flagged for a hit on a defenseless receiver, and now it's the reason he is suspended.

Damontae Kazee hit Michael Pittman Jr.

The Colts would go on to score 23 unanswered from that penalty on and win, dealing a major blow to the Steelers and enhancing their very real postseason chances.