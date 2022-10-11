Why did Davante Adams leave Green Bay Packers? 

Davante Adams joined the Las Vegas Raiders in the offseason after an eight-year sojourn with the Green Bay Packers. However, the receiver hasn't had the best of starts to life in Las Vegas. His team currently sits at the bottom of the AFC West table with just one win in five games this season.

Adams couldn't hide his frustrations after the Raiders' Week 5 defeat against Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs on Monday. The five-time Pro Bowler pushed a photographer to the ground in a shocking outburst while exiting the field.

So, why did Davante Adams leave Green Bay in the first place? The Packers were also willing to offer Adams a better deal despite the Raiders' offer, which made him the highest-paid receiver at the time. However, Adams persisted in moving away from Green Bay.

Davante Adams cites family reasons and Aaron Rodgers' looming retirement as reasons for Green Bay exit

In an interview following his move to the Raiders, Davante Adams revealed that his decision stemmed from wanting to spend time with his family on the West Coast. Adams is now closer to his native California and also playing alongside his former college quarterback Derek Carr in Las Vegas.

"There’s much more that goes into it. And family is a big part of it for me. I had the choice and the choice was for me to come here and raise my family on the West Coast and come out here and have some fun in the sun.”

Adams also cited Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' looming retirement as a reason for his Green Bay departure. The 38-year-old Rodgers had his own issues with the franchise before eventually signing a new contract in the offseason.

Adams also discussed his trade with the veteran quarterback before putting pen to paper on his Raiders contract.

Aaron and I talked multiple times. We talked throughout the whole process, too, and he was aware of where I stood, and I was aware of where he stood. He mentioned we had talks about his future and what he thinks his duration in Green Bay or just football in general would look like, and that played into my decision as well.

Adams concluded by stating that there was no bad blood between his former Packers teammates either. The decision had multiple factors that suited the 29-year-old receiver.

However, Adams and the Raiders have a big task ahead of them if they plan to salvage anything from this season. The Raiders will welcome the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the season and will hope to build some momentum for the remainder of the campaign.

