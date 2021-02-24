The Cincinnati Bengals selected Devon Still with their 53rd overall pick in the second round of the 2012 NFL draft. Still played his college football at Penn State University. He was selected as the Big Ten defensive player of the year and a Consensus All-American in 2011.

Devon Still spent four years in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals and Houston Texans. The Majority of his NFL career was spent with the Bengals although his final year in the league was with the Houston Texans.

Devon Still's last season in the NFL was in 2016. With that being said, what made the former defensive tackle leave the NFL behind him?

Why did Devon Still leave the NFL after playing four seasons?

Devon Still's daughter was diagnosed with Stage IV neuroblastoma which is a rare pediatric cancer. As a result, he was faced with a tough decision. He could stay by his daughter's side at the hospital or continue playing football to pay medical expenses.

If you’ve seen the things I’ve seen, then you know why you should never take life for granted. Just remember in the moments you feel like giving up on life, there’s somebody out there fighting for a chance at life. @stillstrongfndn pic.twitter.com/mycMyTfhof — Devon Still (@Dev_Still71) January 19, 2021

Devon Still's daughter was given a fifty percent chance of survival. Neuroblastoma is a serious condition that only impacts children 5 years of age or younger. It most commonly arises in and around the adrenal glands, which have similar origins to nerve cells and sit atop the kidneys.

Neuroblastoma can also appear in the abdomen, chest, neck and near the spine where groups of cells are located. If neuroblastoma runs in the family it can be developed. Unfortunately, the cause outside of family history has not been identified.

Devon Still walked away from football in 2017 to continue to fight cancer with his daughter Leah. This took the NFL by surprise because Leah was in remission. Still wanted to focus all his energy on the Still Strong Foundation.

The Still Strong Foundation offers grants for non-medical expenses to families who are battling all types of cancer. In December of 2020, Devon Still's daughter Leah celebrated five years of being cancer-free. Still continues to fight cancer through his foundation to this day.

There will come a day where I won’t be able to carry my girls in my arms anymore but they will forever be carried in my heart ❤️ #fatherhood pic.twitter.com/GNwTpHaExn — Devon Still (@Dev_Still71) December 28, 2020

Devon Still made a decision to leave all the money and all the hard work he put in to make the NFL, which will go down as one of the greatest and toughest choices of his life. Devon Still put being a father over everything and will forever be remembered as the best "NFL Dad Ever."