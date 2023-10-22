Why did Falcons not use Bijan Robinson in Week 7? Update on RB's status amid outrage from fantasy football fans

When the Atlanta Falcons took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a key NFC South game on Sunday, many thought that the offense would feature running back Bijan Robinson.

Well, it turns out, that couldn't have been further from the truth. After having 80 carries for 401 yards through the opening part of the season, Robinson had one carry for 3 yards in Atlanta's 16-13 win.

This caused fans to question what was going on with the Falcons running back, and they weren't happy.

Bijan Robinson's lack of game time revealed

With the Falcons' star back essentially being a bystander for most of the game aside from playing the odd snap here and there, those who were wondering why that was finally got an answer.

According to Dov Kleiman, Robinson "wasn't feeling well" during the game hence the reason for his lack of touches.

In what was an odd situation, Robinson was on the sideline for most of the game, and that has led some to question why he was active for the game at all.

After being such a big reason why the Falcons had won three games before the Buccaneers clash, surely the franchise wouldn't put their most prized asset in harm's way.

Either that or the Falcons thought Robinson was going to be ok for the game, but after a couple of plays, it turns out he wasn't.

Either way, the situation left a lot of fans and fantasy managers annoyed.

Absence of Bijan Robinson caused confusion

With Robinson being such a big part of what the Falcons do on offense and his ability to cause havoc out of the backfield, surely he would be used a lot against the Buccaneers right?

Wrong, as Bijan Robinson didn't have a single touch of the football as he had six snaps in the first half against the Buccaneers, but not a single touch.

