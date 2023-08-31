Why do the fans own the Packers? All you need to know about Green Bay's unique ownership 

Historically, among the most beloved NFL teams is the Green Bay Packers. They are incredibly well-liked in their native Wisconsin, however, they also attract a sizable further beyond the United States. The club and their supporters have benefited greatly from this rare position.

A nonprofit organization called Green Bay Packers, Inc. owns the Packers. You will find all the information you require about the club's ownership in this article.

The only locally owned franchise in a major league in the USA is the Green Bay Packers.

Because of the Packers' legal framework, no one can own over a small minority of the company's stock. As a result, decision-making is decentralized throughout the company and no one has substantial overall power. The fact that the club has been able to remain in the comparatively tiny area of Green Bay, which is fairly remarkable relative to the majority of the other franchises in the league, provides supporters with a meaningful say in the choices made by the organization.

The Packers are owned by tons of fans—more than 530,000 investors as of 2022—rather than one owner or a select few.

The NFL prohibits corporate control of organizations, but because the Packers have been a publicly traded company before the policy's inception, they are exempt.

The Packers were about to file for insolvency in 1923. For the purpose of keeping the team functioning, they sold stakes to the community, and that is still how it is run till today.

How do the Packers stocks work?

The idea of partly acquiring, selling, trading, or moving comes to mind when one thinks of stocks. But in this instance, Green Bay Packers supporters aren't necessarily operating a typical type of stock selling.

Owners of the Packers' stock can choose to hand it out to relatives but it does not generate dividends and are not available for sale. In a more positive light, stockholders have the ability to cast ballots at the organization's yearly meetings. The club's board of directors are primarily elected by the team's stakeholders.

It's fair to argue that investors purchasing Packers equities are essentially just purchasing an emblematic ownership stake in the Super Bowl champions from 2010.

