Why was George Kittle fined? Explaining NFL’s rules and regulations

George Kittle, a tight end with the San Francisco 49ers, reportedly received a $13,699 fine from the NFL for donning a crude T-shirt mocking the Dallas Cowboys last weekend.

The ex-Iowa tight end flaunted a "F*** Dallas" t-shirt as he celebrated Jordan Mason's score during San Francisco's spectacular 42-10 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5.

The 30-year-old star of the 49ers claimed yesterday that he had not heard from the league regarding any sanctions but knew they were on the way.

According to the latest ESPN report by Jeremy Fowler, Kittle will be fined $13,699 by the NFL for using vulgar language and acting unsportsmanlike.

For the first time in his career, Kittle scored three touchdowns in that Week 5 contest against the Cowboys, recording three receptions for 67 yards.

Why did George Kittle wear the T-shirt that has now got him fined?

In a nod to former 49ers linebacker Gary Plummer, George Kittle claimed he wore the shirt with the words "F*** Dallas" underneath his jersey against the Cowboys. Kittle added that even though he knew he would probably receive a fine, he would still do it again if given the chance.

“Probably get a fine,” Kittle said. "Wore a personalized T-shirt. Maybe an inappropriate word. ... It is what it is. It’s a decision I made. If they want to fine me, they fine me.”

The shirt served as a tribute to the historic rivalry between the Cowboys and 49ers. Gary Plummer, a former linebacker for San Francisco, wore a shirt like this in the 1994 NFC championship game against the Cowboys, which the Niners won on their way to winning the Super Bowl.

Kittle claimed that other former San Francisco players from the 1990s had responded favorably to him on social media. He stated he hopes to have the opportunity to speak with the illustrious linebacker about it at some point soon and hear what he has to say.

Naturally, the Dallas Cowboys' players and supporters did not like George Kittle's action. Linebacker Micah Parsons responded to Kittle's shenanigan on his podcast this week.

"I just feel like he's making it way more personal than it had to be," Parsons stated. "Kittle's my guy, but I'm going to say this: Laugh now, cry later."