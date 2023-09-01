Why does Germany have so many Seahawks fans? Unraveling mystery behind Seattle's fanbase

There was a sizable German fanbase at present who had evolved to adore the team when the Seattle Seahawks played the NFL's inaugural regular season contest in Germany in November 2022 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Because of the backing they received from Germans, Peter Schrager of the NFL Network dubbed the Seahawks the "home team" in that match.

The Seattle Seahawks' famed Legion of Boom and Russell Wilson were the hottest team when NFL games were first broadcast on the German national television channel in the middle of the 2010s. This accounts for a large portion of the Seattle Seahawks' strong fan base in Germany. Wilson led the Seahawks to consecutive trips to the Super Bowl during that period.

Due to the Seahawks' fervent support in Germany, the German SeaHawkers fan group was officially recognized by the team. One of the nine official international fan groups for the Seahawks franchise is this group. Since its founding in 2016, the group has expanded to include around 2,000 members across Germany.

Since the club's inception, Lukas Spiess, the chapter leader of the German SeaHawkers, has attended close to Seahawks games. Recently, he led up to 50 German SeaHawkers to Seattle for the Denver Broncos game in the 2022 season-opening game.

Will the Seattle Seahawks play in Germany in 2023?

The Buccaneers defeated the Seahawks 21-16 in a 2022 NFL game played in Germany, but both teams appeared to recognize the significance of the occasion.

"What a spectacle," Pete Carroll, the Seahawks' head coach, remarked after the game.

In 2023, the Seattle Seahawks won't play in Germany again, but there will still be another opportunity for German football fans to watch NFL games on home soil.

The NFL will host two games in Frankfurt in 2023 as part of its agreement to play regular season contests in Germany for four years, starting in 2022.

The 2023 NFL Frankfurt Games will begin on November 5 with a game between the Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs, the 2023 Super Bowl champions.

The 2023 NFL International Games will conclude the following week when the New England Patriots play the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt.