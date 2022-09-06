3 reasons why the Green Bay Packers won't make the 2022 NFL playoffs

The Green Bay Packers just can't seem to make it to the playoffs, even though they have established themselves among the very best teams in the NFL in recent seasons. They have won more than 13 games three years on the spin. Led by Aaron Rodgers and the Packers’ explosive offense, they’ve been excellent in the regular season, before they seemingly crumble in the playoffs.

Green Bay’s 2021 season ended with a shocking home defeat in the NFC Divisional round to Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers, who only just made the playoffs.

Why won't the Green Bay Packers make 2022 NFL playoffs?

Despite their regular season success, there are many reasons head coach Matt LaFleur may fail to repeat and not make the playoffs in 2022. Here are just three of them.

#3 – Rise of the Minnesota Vikings

The Green Bay Packers’ main rival for supremacy in the NFC North is the Minnesota Vikings. Led by quarterback Kirk Cousins and elite wide receiver Justin Jefferson, they could easily dethrone the Packers to win the division in 2022.

The Vikings’ main concern in recent years has been the health of running back Dalvin Cook. When healthy, Cook is among the very best backs in the NFL, but he’s missed plenty of time in the last couple of seasons. If the Vikings can keep Cook on the field, along with Jefferson and Adam Thielen, expect them to chase the Packers all the way to the playoffs.

#2 – Loss of OC Nathaniel Hackett

The Matt LaFleur-led Green Bay Packers will be without offensive co-ordinator Nathaniel Hackett for the first time in 2022. The coach took on the head coach role with the Denver Broncos.

Hackett joined the Packers in 2019 at the same time as LaFleur. This season, we will find out how much influence Hackett had on the prolific Green Bay offense. We will soon know whether it was LaFleur or Hackett who was partly responsible for Aaron Rodgers’ back-to-back MVP awards in 2020 and 2021.

The Packers replaced Hackett with Adam Stenavich, who has been their offensive line coach since 2019, but the transition between OCs could have plenty of bumps along the way.

#1 – Loss of Davante Adams

Of course, the most publicized loss during the Green Bay Packers’ offseason in 2022 was superstar wide receiver Davante Adams being traded to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Adams has been named to the last five Pro Bowls and was named first-team All-Pro in both 2020 and 2021. During this stretch, he was undeniably Aaron Rodgers’ favorite target, and the 68 touchdown passes from Rodgers to Adams was the most in franchise history.

Following the Adams trade, veterans Sammy Watkins and Allan Lazard look to be starting, as well as rookies Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. Time will tell if they can cope with the absence of Adams and make it back to the playoffs, but we're doubtful.

