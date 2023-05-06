Why did Greg Hardy leave the NFL? Revisiting former Cowboys star's career

Greg Hardy's time in the NFL was a tumultuous one. The UFC fighter had a six-season stint in the league, which was quite eventful. His time was, however, cut short due to the widespread controversy that engulfed him in 2014.

Hardy played football as a defensive end. The Ole Miss alum was a full-blown athlete not limited to any sport. He participated in football, basketball, and track events at high school. He was also engaged in MMA and boxing after his time in the NFL.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman Update: Former NFL Pro-Bowl DE and UFC fighter Greg Hardy, who was found guilty of assaulting his girlfriend in 2014, says he's now working in Walmart. Update: Former NFL Pro-Bowl DE and UFC fighter Greg Hardy, who was found guilty of assaulting his girlfriend in 2014, says he's now working in Walmart. https://t.co/LCAwLi7OKX

Why Greg Hardy Had a Short NFL Career

Coming out of the Ole Miss Rebels football program, Hardy was drafted by the Carolina Panthers. He was the 175th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL Draft. The defensive end has previously had four solid seasons in college football.

Hardy played five seasons with the Carolina Panthers, with the team franchise tagging him to play the fifth year in 2014. However, he only managed to play one game that season after he was placed on the commissioner's exempt list due to domestic violence charges.

Despite the request from players and coaches to offer Hardy a second chance, the then-owner of the Panthers, Jerry Richardson, decided to cut ties with the player. This evidently marks the beginning of the end for the eventual UFC fighter in the NFL.

He joined the Dallas Cowboys in 2015 in what was a highly controversial move. For violating the NFL personal conduct policy, he was suspended for 10 games without pay but was later reduced to four. He was quite crucial for the Cowboys in his 12 games, but the franchise decided not to re-sign him on the basis of personal conduct.

Elias Cepeda @EliasCepeda Greg Hardy was found guilty on two counts of domestic violence & has shown no public remorse that I can recall since then. If you’re writing about him being some tale of inspiration or redemption, you’re doing it wrong. #UFCBoston Greg Hardy was found guilty on two counts of domestic violence & has shown no public remorse that I can recall since then. If you’re writing about him being some tale of inspiration or redemption, you’re doing it wrong. #UFCBoston

Greg Hardy's Domestic Violence Charges

Greg Hardy was arrested and taken into custody on the charges of assault and making threats on May 13th, 2014. This was after the defensive end was accused of physically attacking his ex-girlfriend and making threats to kill her.

A trial conducted on July 15th found Hardy guilty as charged by the judge, which led to him being sentenced to 18 months probation, with a 60-day suspended jail term. However, the defensive end appealed the judgment, requesting a jury trial.

The victim failed to show up to court to give testimony in the appeal trial. The charges were dropped as a result, citing the inability to locate the victim and receiving "credible information" of a settlement through a civil agreement by the two parties.

