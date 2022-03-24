Why the Houston Texans should take Breece Hall in the 2022 NFL Draft

Selecting Breece Hall in the 2022 NFL Draft would make a ton of sense for the Houston Texans. The former Iowa State star is one of, if not the best, running back prospect in the draft.

The Texans are in full rebuild mode, especially after trading franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a smorgasbord of draft picks.

Houston Texans @HoustonTexans We have agreed to trade QB Deshaun Watson and a 2024 fifth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for a 2022 first-round pick, 2023 first-round pick, 2024 first-round pick, 2023 third-round pick and 2024 fourth-round pick.



Statement from GM Nick Caserio: We have agreed to trade QB Deshaun Watson and a 2024 fifth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for a 2022 first-round pick, 2023 first-round pick, 2024 first-round pick, 2023 third-round pick and 2024 fourth-round pick.Statement from GM Nick Caserio:

As of now, the team has a total of 11 selections in the 2022 draft. They have five picks within the first 80 selections and seven out of the top 108 overall.

The Texans are coming off a disastrous 2021 season, finishing with a not-so-spectacular 4-13 record. That’s what happens when you’re without your star quarterback. Watson missed the entire season due to legal entanglements.

With Watson now in Northeast Ohio, Houston is set to build around starting quarterback Davis Mills.

The team has a bunch of holes to fill via the draft. Running back is definitely a position they need to upgrade, and Hall would be the perfect addition.

Breece Hall would boost the running game

The Texans own two first-round picks in the draft - No. 3 and No. 13. They likely won’t use either selection on Hall though, since teams nowadays are reluctant to draft running backs in the first round.

They do, however, own a second-round pick (37th overall), which they could use to select Hall.

This past season, the Texans rushed for only 1,422 yards, the worst in the entire NFL. Rex Burkhead led the team with 427 yards.

Hall rushed for an impressive 1,472 yards and 20 touchdowns last season. So obviously, he would help Houston’s running game a great deal.

On top of that, many mock drafts have the Texans drafting an offensive lineman like Evan Neal or Ickey Ekwonu. If that happens, life in Houston will definitely be better for Hall.

Breece Hall would help passing game as well

While Hall is known for his ability to run with the football, he also excels in the passing game. Last season, he had 36 receptions and picked up 302 yards with three touchdowns. That's not bad at all for a running back.

At the recent Iowa State Pro Day, tight end prospect Charlie Kolar seemed blown away by his former teammate's receiving skills.

He talked about Hall and was quoted as saying by the Des Moines Register:

"Oh my gosh, he’s so good! Even that slant-and-go, when I saw the ball (come out of) Brock’s hands and I’m like ‘Oh, that’s overthrown'. And then, Breece just went to another gear. I mean, he’s the best athlete I’ve ever seen."

Mills is not surrounded by a plethora of offensive weapons. But adding a talented player like Breece Hall to the roster, who can both run and catch the football effectively, will certainly speed up Houston's rebuilding process.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat