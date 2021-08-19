Why isn’t Aaron Rodgers a fan of joint practices? 3 things to expect during the Jets-Packers joint practices

Aaron Rodgers has always been clear in his disdain for joint practices. He sees it as nothing more than a jostle as teams clearly do not reveal their schemes during pre-season.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, though, has asked his Jets counterpart Robert Saleh to put pressure on his quarterback with new schemes and packages in their joint practices. The message is that the Jets defense should not hold back in practice so that Aaron Rodgers can go up against unfamiliar schemes as in a regular-season game.

Think this week is a great example of why preseason and join practices can help a team. Packers will have two rookie offensive linemen competing for jobs and Matt LaFleur said he told Robert Saleh not to hold back on exotic blitz calls.



They need those reps — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) August 18, 2021

Here are three things one can expect from these joint sessions, as the Packers and the Jets look to get in shape for the season.

A glimpse of Aaron Rodgers and intriguing schemes on the Jets' side of things: What to expect from both sides

#1 - Aaron Rodgers' composure

A composed performance is what one can expect from Aaron Rodgers during these sessions. Even if the Jets promise various new packages, the truth is there are likely to be a few wrinkles in those, and the pressure is going to be more physical than tactical. As someone who is adept at making immense throws under pressure, Aaron Rodgers will hardly be fazed.

The main expectation Aaron Rodgers will have from the joint session of practice is returning with a clean bill of health. His aim will be to avoid picking up an injury by overzealous defenders looking to impress their coaches against an elite quarterback.

“I’ve never been a huge fan of joints practices. There is a benefit to it though.



They have a good defense.” #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on joint practice with #Jets pic.twitter.com/wmOBqfvt9t — MK Burgess (@MK_Burgess) August 18, 2021

#2 - The Green Bay Packers' drawing board

The Green Bay Packers will use this joint training session to try out more physical plays during their offensive session against the Jets defense. In their last outing against the Houston Texans, they just did not get going. They will be looking to bring more passion into the play and test themselves against a very good Jets defense.

The Packers will also be looking to up the tempo on the other side of the ball. Expect a bruising joint practice session.

#3 - The New York Jets' offensive maze

The New York Jets will try some offensive combinations anyhow, appeals from Matt LaFleur notwithstanding. They won their previous pre-season game, but did not set the stage alight while doing so. The Jets will be looking to set things right by trying some new concepts during training, but not ones that reveal their gameplay.

On the defensive side, they will be looking to mirror the physicality the Packers bring as they look to get into stride before Week 1. Injuries, though, will be at the top of everyone's list of concerns in these sessions.

